Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has explained why he thinks his former club need to sign Victor Osimhen, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Man Utd were heavily linked with several potential striker signings in the summer, and it was reported that they were keen to sign a forward to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils ultimately did not sign a new striker, partly becuase they had limited funds after spending around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while they were unable to offload Marcus Rashford and/or Joshua Zirkzee.

Osimhen was among the strikers linked with a possible move to the Red Devils in the summer, and Butt thinks his former club should sign him because he is “gettable” and possesses two key qualities.

“I think I would I would I would give Rashford a go up top because I think Cunha and Mbuemo may be better on off the sides. I really do. Sesko will come in and do a job at times as well,” Butt told Midnite on Man Utd’s striker situation.

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“Osimhen would be gettable, I think. Osimhen, I think he might be gettable for a team like Man United. I’m not saying he’s a superstar. That would jump straight.

“You’ve only got to speak about players that are gettable. No point talking about the big hitters because you’re not going to get them.

“So I would be sneakily looking at that guy. And I think physically-wise and pace-wise, he would suit the Premier League.”

Nicky Butt makes Marcus Rashford £70m signing claim

Butt has also commented on Rashford’s start to this season, and has explained why he thinks the forward could be like a “£70m signing” for Man Utd this season.

“Are we witnessing the start of a good redemption story with Marcus Rashford? You’d like to think so,” Butt added.

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“It’d be a really nice story for someone to have had such a bad time for a couple of years at United. He’s come through the academy as a superstar and potentially could have been should be up there with the likes of Mbappe.

“He went away, did okay at Villa, went away, did well at Barcelona, and then it went sour for him. The reception he’s got is amazing.

“You think about it because there’s not many clubs that give a player a reception like that when he’s walked away from the club for whatever reason. He’s back there now. He’s out and out on the one of the top players in Europe on his day.

“But the thing with Marcus is he has to be on it every single minute of the day because the minute he steps his foot off the pedal – there will be critics around the club. It will happen.

“Ex-players will be saying ‘Is he really going to be there? Is his heart there?’ But he is without doubt a 70 million pound signing to come back.”

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