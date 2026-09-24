Nico Schlotterbeck reaches decision on joining Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in January

Liverpool want to bring Nico Schlotterbeck to Anfield in the summer of 2027, according to a report, which has also revealed the chances of the Borussia Dortmund central defender teaming up with Andoni Iraola’s side in the middle of the season.

Schlotterbeck was one of the defenders that Liverpool looked at signing in the summer transfer window.

Although Schlotterbeck signed a new contract with Dortmund in April 2026, it had a release clause that could have been triggered by Liverpool.

However, the 26-year-old Germany international central defender suffered a medial ankle ligament tear at the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer.

Schlotterbeck has only recently returned to action, but it seems that Liverpool have already identified him as one of their targets for the summer of 2027.

Liverpool want 2027 deal for Nico Schlotterbeck

According to a Germany-centric X account, Space | ™, that has almost 28,000 followers, Liverpool are keen on a 2027 summer deal for Schlotterbeck.

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However, neither the defender nor his club, Dortmund, are considering an exit in the middle of the season.

The account wrote on X at 4:18pm on September 23: “FYI: Nico Schlotterbeck has returned from his serious injury looking as though he never left, immediately finding top form again across his first two games.

“Several months on from my initial report, it is worth reiterating that Schlotterbeck has plenty of suitors, with #LFC among those holding him high on their list for next summer, although a January move remains ruled out by both the player and Borussia Dortmund.”

Liverpool target Jarrad Branthwaite

Schlotterbeck, though, is not the only defender that Liverpool are keeping tabs.

According to former Manchester United chief scout, Mick Brown, Liverpool have taken a shine to Everton and England international defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool have got a problem with Van Dijk and his contract situation.

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“He’s 35 years old now, he’ll be turning 36 when his contract expires next summer, so even if they do decide to keep him around, how much longer has he got at this level?

“So when you factor that into your thinking, I think they will be ready to let him move on, and then they’ll have to look into his replacement.

“Given what he’s done for them over the years, that’s a lot easier said than done, but I’m told work is already ongoing behind the scenes because they know they will need somebody.

“They’ve definitely got major concerns at centre-half, and with the rest of the back line as well, because there are question marks about a number of those defensive players.

“So losing Van Dijk will be a blow to them, but it’s something they have to be prepared for and that is already being considered behind the scenes.”

Brown added: “Liverpool are looking at left-sided centre-backs to come in and replace Van Dijk.

“That has placed Jarrad Branthwaite on their radar, he’s somebody they are big admirers of, even if it might be a bit difficult for them to do a deal with Everton.

“They’ve been watching him closely, he plays in the same city so it’s easy just to send a scout across to go and watch his games, so they’re working on doing their due dilligence.

“Liverpool will already know all about him, that’s the work that goes on in the background, you find out about his character, his background, how he is in training.

“It seems like Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, and when you’re talking about replacements for Van Dijk, he is somebody who is going to be very high on that list.

“Obviously, like I said, it might not be straightforward for them to do a deal with Everton, but if they are given any hint that he might be available, I’d expect them to try to make a move.”

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