Nico Williams ‘decides’ he’s ‘going to’ Arsenal after ‘unexpected turn’ in Barcelona blow

According to reports, Arsenal have beaten FC Barcelona in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams ahead of a summer move to the Emirates.

The Spain international enjoyed a sensational season in 2023/24 as he shone for his country and La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

Williams‘ form at Euro 2024 attracted interest from several elite European clubs, but he missed out on a major transfer ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal are known to be big admirers of Williams and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they intend to spend big on a winger and striker in the summer after Kai Havertz was ruled out for the rest of this season.

Romano said: “Even after the update on Kai Havertz’s injury requiring surgery, Arsenal’s plan remains the same: find internal solutions and focus on big signing in the summer.

“Important investment planned on a striker for the summer window (Sesko and Isak the fav names)… and winger too.”

This season, 22-year-old Williams only has four goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, but his reported 58 million euro release clause is still likely to tempt Arsenal.

The winter transfer window closed last week, but a report in Spain has got carried away, claiming Williams has already ‘confessed’ his ‘decision’ on a move to Arsenal in a conversation with Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

The report claims.

‘While Barça is working on the arrival of Rafael Leao, the future of Nico Williams has already been decided. After weeks of speculation, his signing is imminent and will be official in the next few days. ‘The Athletic Club winger will play in the Premier League. His destination will be Arsenal, a team that has bet heavily on him and has paid his release clause. ‘Mikel Arteta has thus acquired one of the most promising wingers in European football. Meanwhile, Barça are turning the page and focusing all their efforts on bringing in Rafael Leao, Joan Laporta’s new big wish.’

This report needs to be taken with a huge grain of salt as this deal is highly unlikely to have progressed this much at this stage, especially considering another Spanish outlet claimed earlier this week that Liverpool has joined the race.

Regarding Havertz, a statement on Arsenal’s website on Thursday evening confirmed his injury status: ‘We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week.

‘Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days. Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season.

‘Everyone at the club is fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.’