Nicolas Jackson looks likely to leave Chelsea this summer after his manager told him he is no longer required.

The will-they, won’t-they transfer saga of the last 48 hours appears to be back on with Nicolas Jackson reportedly now allowed to join Bayern Munich.

A hamstring injury to Liam Delap had Chelsea frantically calling Munich airport in an effort to cancel a loan more for Jackson who was on the verge of joining the German champions.

Understandably, and having posted images of Bayern’s training ground on his social media, Jackson was not best pleased that his move was being cancelled for the alternative of sitting on Chelsea’s bench and opted to remain in Munich instead of doing as the club asked and returned to London.

This refusal prompted Chelsea to go for Plan B and instead recall Marc Guieu from his loan to Sunderland, but there was still talk that Jackson’s move to Bayern would not go ahead with rumours that other clubs were prepared to put in a permanent offer instead.

MORE DEADLINE DAY NEWS ON F365

👉 Liverpool: Isak ‘begins media duties before official announcement’ amid ‘medical’ claim

👉 Newcastle agree ‘massive over pay’ for Yoane Wissa with ‘here we go’ announced

👉 Romano: Tottenham now showing ‘serious interest’ in France star – but deal ‘depends’ on two things

However, transfer reporter Ban Jacobs says the deal is now back on with Bayern ‘resurrecting’ a move for the 24-year-old.

He said on X: “Bayern considering resurrecting Nicolas Jackson’s move in the final hours of the window. [Jackson’s agent] Ali Barat working to try and find a solution.

“Jackson’s loan with buy option was called off following Liam Delap’s injury, but fresh contact now taking place.”

Even if it is not the permanent move they are after, Chelsea stand to make a good amount of money from Jackson’s departure with reports saying Bayern will pay a €15m fee for the pleasure of having him for 12 months.

The deal also has an option to buy for €65m, meaning that should Bayern opt to take that up, they will have paid €80m in total, even before you factor in his wages.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said ‘top secret’ negotiations have been going on between the clubs. Fabrizio Romano meanwhile said the “deal was never off or collapsed, even after formal Bayern letter to return to London.”

If the move does go ahead, Jackson will likely be playing second fiddle to Harry Kane, who has missed just nine games since joining Bayern in August 2023.

READ NEXT: ‘Liverpool buying the Premier League’ so Arne Slot sack incoming…