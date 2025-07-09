Nicolas Jackson’s next club: 5 potential destinations for out-of-favour Chelsea striker

Nicolas Jackson is currently out of favour at Chelsea – and there are plenty of potential destinations for the striker should the Club World Cup finalists choose to sell.

Jackson scored 13 goals in 31 appearances last season, but the signing of both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro alongside a pair of red cards have left the Senegal striker vulnerable.

With Chelsea looking to streamline their squad, there remains a chance they’ll cash in on Jackson this summer – but where will he go?

For the full article, please click here.