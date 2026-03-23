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England have avoided kit outrage in the run up to the World Cup 2026 after the home and away shirts went on sale for the first time.

Last time Nike launched a new tournament kit it caused plenty of controversy when the colours of the England flag were switched to pinks and purples on the back of the shirt in one of the more tedious pre-tournament debates back in 2024 for the Euros.

Nike has made no controversial moves this time with a clean, simple England home shirt in traditional white. The rounded, striped collar has a small dark blue triangular design at the front, while thin red stripes down the sides are reminiscent of the 1998 World Cup kit.

There are some hidden details on the shirt for fans to find. Inside the line ‘Happy and Glorious’ is included as a nod to the national anthem. The authentic version also includes some English-themed iconography included in the fabric of the shirt including stars celebrating the country’s sole World Cup and the national flag design.

The away shirt moves the badge central and brings back the red away colour worn by England in the 1966 World Cup final win at Wembley.

Even the cult classic third shirt from the early 1990s has been referenced in the form of Jordan Pickford’s patterned blue goalkeeper shirt.

Nike has also revealed the prices of the new England World Cup kits and the ‘authentic’ version is the most expensive England kit of all time at a staggering £134.99 on the Nike website.

The ‘Stadium’ shirt, which uses different materials to those worn by the players, is slightly cheaper at £89.99, while children’s shirts are priced at £64.99.

Adult shorts, which are white for the 2026 World Cup, are priced at £45 and children’s shorts are priced at £32.99.

You can buy the kits here.