Nike have got a Back to School sale & you can save an extra 25% off select styles

It’s that time of year again when parents must look into buying clothes for their kids to return to school.

Whether your child is still in elementary school or going into middle or high school, Nike’s ‘Back To Sport’ sale is perfect for you. And by using the promo code SPORT25 you will gain you an extra 25% off all stock, on top of the existing price cut.

Kids are desperate to wear the best and most famous branded gear, but it shouldn’t have to cost a lot. That’s where this sale could help you: get your kids looking great as they walk through the school doors, without breaking the bank. Nike have got you covered with everything from shirts, jackets, pants and sneakers. Shop their Back to School sale today.

Nike Air Force One Wild Women’s Shoes

Your girls’ sporting game will be enhanced with these great sneakers from Nike. These shoes are versatile, durable and stylish, for competition and everyday use. They are made from sturdy material but maintain their lightness and flexibility too. And don’t forget comfort, with extra heel pillow to fight against foot pain with extended use.

This is a sneaker with boot-like features, meaning you’ll certainly get your money’s worth! The sneakers come in a range of colours and are available in a range of sizes.

Nike Air Force One Wild Women’s Shoes – $87.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Gamma Force Women’s Shoes

These sneakers are born out of a basketball shoe, with that legacy clear in the collar materials. There is also a subtle platform that adds height when wearing. This is court style with real-life substance; the perfect shoe for your child to pay homage to their favourite sport while wearing every day. This is a bargain that cannot be ignored.

Nike Gamma Force Women’s Shoes – $57.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Air Max 90 LTR Big Kids’ Shoes

These sneakers may be on the more expensive side again but as they are specifically designed for your kids’ feet, they are worth it. The cushioning is softer and more flexible in these sneakers with a shape to allow more wiggle room for toes as they grow. This is a classic design ready for anything; they aim to last longer as your kid gets bigger.

Nike Air Max 90 LTR Big Kids’ Shoes – $100 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Dri-Fit One Elastika

This sports vest is absolutely perfect for your child’s PE lessons. It is soft, light and versatile no matter what type of physical exercise is being undertaken. It is made from 100% recycled polyester and will allow your kids to stay cool when wearing it.

Nike Dri-Fit One Elastika – $22.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Air Trainer One

This is the all-encompassing men’s sneaker, perfect for your son’s school day. Whether he is playing sport or walking around the school grounds going from class to class, this is a stylish, versatile shoe with a nod to a vintage Nike classic courtesy of a strap on the front. Crucially, with Nike Air cushioning and a mid-cut collar, comfort is what this sneaker does well.

Nike Air Trainer One – $80.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s High-Waisted Joggers

Cosy and fleeced, these joggers are the best option for casual wear to keep your kids warm through the winter without losing their sense of style.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s High-Waisted Joggers – $41.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Air Max 95 Premium

The Nike Air Max sneaker is a classic and the 95 Premium is no different. One of the most versatile and durable shoes on the market, the price may reflect that, but you truly do get what you pay for here. The materials are stronger and better than ever before, elevating the look and longevity of this legendary sneaker.

Nike Air Max 95 Premium – $175 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Perfect for boys and girls as casual wear with the ability to keep them warm in the colder months, there aren’t many better-value items on sale than the pullover hoodie. Classic style is combined with great comfort for the ideal everyday wear for any child looking for a new look this school year.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie $44.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Sportswear Club Men’s Graphic Shorts

These shorts are the perfect combination of style and comfort. The huge swoosh on the side means your child can proudly parade their love of Nike on a school day. Their fabric also means they are extremely comfortable and wearable for everyday use and playing sport.

Nike Sportswear Club Men’s Graphic Shorts – $30.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids’ French Terry Shorts

These shorts are perfect for your kid at a time when they are growing. The internal drawcord allows for flexibility when it comes to sizing, and the soft fabric allows for a lightweight feel which lends itself to a versatile school day which encompasses lots of different daily activities.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids’ French Terry Shorts $25.97 PLUS extra 25% off with promo code SPORT25