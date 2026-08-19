Despite securing Champions League qualification last season, Manchester United have not spent substantial sums this summer.

While United are now working on a deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, they’ve only spent a total of £83.3million at this stage and their net spend currently stands at around £39million.

We’ve taken a look at a few teams from the Premier League and across the rest of Europe who have a higher net spend in this transfer window.

Hull City

Hull City won promotion to the Premier League against the odds last season, with the club restricted to loans and free agents in 2025/26 as punishment for making late transfer payments to other clubs.

They were allowed to spend money this summer following an appeal and have opened the chequebook to try and boost their hopes of survival.

The Tigers broke their own transfer record twice in the space of just a few weeks, first by signing Konstantinos Tzolakis for £20million and then by buying Nobel Mendy for £21.3million.

Their overall spending thus far is at the £75.78million mark, and they’ve received £13.5million from sales, leaving their current net spend at £62.3million.

Ipswich Town

After winning promotion back to the Premier League, Ipswich Town are looking to do rather better than their 19th-placed finish in 2024/25.

They’ve already made 11 first-team signings and spent a total of £152.56million this summer, making them the sixth biggest spenders in the whole world.

The most expensive signing has been the £26.6million club-record deal to buy Emerson from Toulouse, closely followed by the £26million move that has brought Julio Encisco back to Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have only made £10.5million from the players they’ve let go this summer, so their net spend is £141.88million.

Coventry City

The third newly-promoted side on this list, Coventry City won the Championship title last season and are now preparing for their first Premier League campaign in 25 years.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth played a key role in that success and has now joined the Sky Blues on a permanent deal, which is worth up to £30million with add-ons.

He’s been joined by Caleb Yirenkyi, Loum Tchaouna, Taiwo Awoniyi, Aurele Amenda, Frank Onyeka, Gustavo Hamer and Sidiki Cherif, taking their overall spend to £122.1million.

Frank Lampard’s side are yet to make any major first-team sales this summer.

Everton

Everton have been one of the lowest net spenders in the Premier League over the last five seasons as they look to carefully follow the Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

But their financial outlook has improved since the Friedkin Group’s takeover, and they’re now able to back David Moyes in the transfer market.

The Toffees have spent £25million on Hayden Hackney and £7million on Christian Norgaard this summer, while Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George have had their loan deals turned into permanent moves for a combined £42million.

Brennan Johnson arrived from Crystal Palace as part of a swap deal that saw Dwight McNeil move in the opposite direction, so their net spend stands at £62.91million.

Leeds United

After Karl Darlow moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer, Leeds paid a club-record £45million fee to sign James Trafford from Manchester City.

Their other big-money deal in this summer window has been the signing of centre-back Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

Muharemovic has replaced Pascal Struijk, who moved to Brighton and is responsible for most of the £28.3million Leeds have received this summer.

Overall, their net spend currently stands at £50.14million.

Paris FC

In the shadow of their Qatari-bankrolled neighbours, Paris FC returned to the top flight last season after a 46-year absence and finished 11th in Ligue 1.

Former Chelsea man-ager Liam Rosenior is now in charge of the club, who are owned by French billionaire and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.

They paid a club-record £21.3million to sign Patrick Zabi and Paris Saint-Germain are the only Ligue 1 side to pay a bigger fee for a single player so far this summer.

In total, Paris FC have spent £68million on new players this summer and have received £3.9million in fees, giving them a net spend of £64.13million.

Stuttgart

Stuttgart qualified for the Champions League following a fourth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season and that’s allowed them to bolster the squad in the transfer market.

Dzenan Pejcinovic arrived from Wolfsburg in a £21.4million deal, and they forked out £14.5million to sign Leo Sauer from Feyenoord.

They’ve turned Bilal El Khannouss’ loan deal into a permanent move for £12.8million, putting their overall expenditure at £45.89million.

Angelo Stiller has been linked with a move away from the club and United have been credited with an interest in the midfielder, but they are yet to make any first-team sales this summer.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina endured a disastrous league campaign in 2025/26 and narrowly avoided relegation, finishing 15th in Serie A.

Former Tottenham Sporting Director Fabio Paratici was appointed to oversee recruitment and has been very busy in this transfer window.

The club have already committed around £105.14million in transfer fees this summer, most of which has gone on Christ Inao Oulai, Arthur Atta and Mateo Pellegrino.

La Viola have recouped around £12.8million through player sales, leaving them with an overall net spend of £92.3million.

Besiktas

In Turkish football, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have long held a monopoly on the Super Lig’s marquee big-money signings.

But Besiktas have started to splash the cash as well, and they signed Leandro Trossard from Arsenal this summer in a deal worth £17million.

They’ve also turned Orkun Kokcu’s loan deal into a permanent move for £25.6million, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The overall expenditure this summer stands at £57.32million and they’ve made £7.3million through sales, putting the net spend at just shy of £50million.