‘Nketiah is an upgrade on Hojlund’: Pundit claims Arsenal hat-trick hero would start for Man Utd

Tim Sherwood thinks Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is “an upgrade” on Manchester United’s £64million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Nketiah put three past a dismal Sheffield United side on Saturday afternoon, which was his first Premier League hat-trick for the Gunners.

He has often been second choice at best throughout his time as a first-team player at the Emirates, though Gabriel Jesus’ injury troubles have given him plenty of opportunities to impress.

Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the England international and has often started him over Jesus when the Brazilian is fit.

Jesus scored and assisted against Sevilla on Tuesday evening but injured his hamstring late on in the Champions League win, giving Nketiah another chance to lead the line against the Blades.

He more than took this chance and even finished the game with the captain’s armband following Bukayo Saka’s departure and with Martin Odegaard on the bench.

It was a proud day for the 24-year-old and former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has said he thinks he is a better player than Hojlund, who joined Manchester United for big money in the summer transfer window.

Hojlund is yet to score in six Premier League appearances for his new club but does have three in as many matches in the Champions League.

United have struggled this term and Sherwood has claimed Nketiah would start for Erik ten Hag’s side over the Danish striker.

“I feel sorry for Eddie because people always, even Arsenal fans, always asking questions about him and look at what he can’t do,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday.

“I like to look at what they can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams.

“You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Man United at the moment, instead of Hojlund? He’s an upgrade on Hojlund.

“They spent an awful lot of money on him.

“For me, he’s top drawer. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

“Jesus will help him out massively as well.

“We are always looking for something else and I think we should appreciate what we’ve got in front of our nose.

“That boy has come through the academy, he has had opportunities to leave, he didn’t want to leave the football club. He’s got a right to stay there and fight for his place.

“I think Mikel is recognising that the boy really wants to play for the club. He’s put the armband on there today with a match ball under his arm. What a proud moment for him and his family.”

Nketiah’s hat-trick means he now has five goals in 14 matches across all competitions this season.

