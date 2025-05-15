Liverpool ‘initiate discussions’ with Chelsea flop as Slot ‘closes in on first summer signing’

According to reports, Liverpool have ‘entered the race’ to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Nkunku arrived in west London ahead of the 2023/24 season following a €60million (£51million) move from RB Leipzig, arriving with high expectations and a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking players.

The France international had starred in the Bundesliga, and his arrival was seen as a major coup for a Chelsea side amid a rebuild.

However, his time at Stamford Bridge has been disrupted by persistent injury issues, limiting his overall impact across two seasons.

Despite that, Nkunku has shown glimpses of his quality when fit, quietly racking up 14 goals in all competitions in 2024/25 — making him Chelsea’s second-highest scorer this season.

Only three of those have come in the Premier League, mind.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool have now emerged as a serious contender for Nkunku’s signature.

The Reds are said to have ‘initiated discussions’ as they look to strengthen their attack under incoming manager Arne Slot, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Darwin Nunez among others.

Nkunku has reportedly been added to a ‘shortlist drawn up’ ahead of the summer window.

His ability to play as a forward, a No.10 or even from wide areas could appeal to Slot, with Cody Gakpo in a similar positional camp.

Chelsea are reportedly open to moving the player on, and with Nkunku also keen to secure a fresh start elsewhere, a summer split appears inevitable.

Newcastle United are also ‘interested’, having learned of Nkunku’s availability, though their pursuit may hinge on whether they can offer European football.

Playing in the Champions League is said to be ‘very important’ for the 27-year-old as he weighs up his next move.

Bayern Munich, who were keen on Nkunku during the January window, remain in the frame and could renew their interest if Leroy Sane departs the club this summer.

Arsenal have also been linked with Nkunku and former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda believes that move would benefit the player.

“Arsenal or Bayern Munich would be the right kind of place for him to go, but I’m not sure he should leave Chelsea,” Malouda said.

“Personally, I like him as a player, as a person. I would love for him to fight and to prove what he showed in the beginning.”

Nkunku isn’t the only name on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds are also closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

According to the BBC, Liverpool are ‘ready to trigger’ the Dutchman’s £29.5million release clause as the club ‘close in on their first summer signing’.

The former Celtic defender is seen as a long-term replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.