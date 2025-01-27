Manchester United reportedly are ‘discussing internally’ a loan move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who Bayern Munich are targeting.

Chelsea paid Nkunku’s £51million release clause to sign him from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the 2023 summer transfer window.

A pre-season injury meant the Frenchman did not make his Blues debut until December 2023 and he has only started five Premier League games since.

He has been unable to become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca preferring Nicolas Jackson up front.

With Nkunku struggling for game time in the Premier League, there have been rumours of a potential return to Germany, with Bayern reportedly keen.

However, Man Utd are also in the picture as Ruben Amorim looks to improve his attack.

Amorim’s two strikers, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, have been poor this season but a big-money attacker is unlikely to be signed without one or two sales.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho could both leave Old Trafford this month, which would give the Red Devils the financial freedom to sign Nkunku from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old appears to be a genuine transfer target, with Sky Sports News reporting that Man Utd are ‘discussing’ if they should sign him on loan.

Indeed, Nkunku is a ‘potential target’ for Amorim’s side, who have been in talks with intermediaries.

Chelsea would be ‘tempted’ by a £70million bid, which makes a permanent transfer to Old Trafford ‘unlikely’.

Bayern are also mentioned in the report but are unlikely to make a move unless Mathys Tel leaves, with a separate move to Chelsea a possibility for the young striker.

The report states:

United are discussing internally whether to make a loan move for Nkunku.

Sky Sports News revealed on Friday that Nkunku is a potential United target and talks are understood to have been held between intermediaries about a move. Chelsea do not want to sell Nkunku but it is thought they would be tempted to do business for £70m. He is a player United are considering but they are unlikely to meet that £70m figure. One source has told Sky Sports News a permanent move – at this stage – is highly, highly unlikely. Bayern Munich are trying to sign the player but have not been able to agree a deal. There would be more chance of Nkunku moving to Bayern if their forward Mathys Tel was willing to move in the opposite direction in a separate deal. Meanwhile Chelsea are also considering making a move for United forward Alejandro Garnacho. United are considering possibilities in attacking areas and what is feasible during this window given their financial restrictions. A lot will depend on what happens with Garnacho and Marcus Rashford… They do not want to be left short in attack – but they also cannot afford to be overstocked.

