NLD team news: Jorginho captains Arsenal as Postecoglou goes full ‘it’s who we are, mate’

Ange Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta's sides do battle in the NLD on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou has thrown caution to the wind with his team selection for the North London derby as Jorginho comes in for Arsenal and captains the side.

Much has been made ahead of the NLD over Arsenal’s midfield problem with Declan Rice suspended, Mikel Merino out with a shoulder injury picked up in his first Gunners training session and Martin Odegaard suffering an ankle problem on international duty with Norway.

Mikel Arteta has handed Jorginho his first minutes of the season from the start in place of Rice, with the Italian also captaining the side from the base of midfield alongside Thomas Partey, while Leandro Trossard looks set to pull the strings in a more forward midfield position in the absence of Odegaard.

Gabriel Martinelli has therefore been handed a start on the left wing, where Trossard started the 1-1 draw with Brighton, with Arsenal otherwise unchanged from their last Premier League game.

Postecoglou meanwhile has been bold to say the least with his team selection in quite the example of his ‘it’s who we are, mate’ attack, attack, attack ethos.

Rodrigo Bentancur looks set to start at the base of midfield behind James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski to make a very attacking trio, with Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson ahead of them.

Micky van de Ven also returns in place of Radu Dragusin for Spurs.

Postecoglou warned his players ahead of the game of falling into the “trap” of thinking the absences of Rice and Odegaard have handed Spurs a significant advantage.

“God, that’s a hell of a trap to fall into, if you think they [Arsenal] are reliant on two players,” Postecoglou said.

“Two important players, but we were missing key players last year as well and we still managed to give significant performances.

“A team like Arsenal have been very, very consistent over the last two years and can fill whatever gaps they have. They have quality in their squad. The key for us is to focus on our performance.

“When we’ve played well, and we certainly have played well in the first three games, if we are] a little more clear-headed in both boxes, we’re a match for any team. That’s what we’ve got to think about at the weekend.

“If we go in there thinking they’re somehow weakened, we’re going to get punished.

“If we go into it thinking they’re going to be very strong, which I think they will be, then we’ve got to be at our best. We know, at our best and playing the football that we can, we can match them.”