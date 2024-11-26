Manchester United teenager Chido Obi-Martin will sign a professional contract when he turns 17 on Friday, according to reports.

Obi-Martin, 16, scored 32 goals in 18 Under-18 Premier League matches last season for Arsenal, netting a ridiculous 28 in his last nine league matches in 2023/24.

The Gunners failed to agree a new contract with the promising striker and he joined Man Utd in the summer.

It was seen as a huge blow to the Londoners and they did attempt to agree fresh terms with the teenager.

Obi-Martin’s first few months in Manchester are under a scholarship contract but he will become eligible for a professional deal on Friday, his 17th birthday.

Man Utd will not waste any time in getting the Denmark U18 player – who has four goals in four U18 games this term – on a pro deal.

According Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Man Utd have confirmed to them that Obi-Martin will pen a new contract on Friday.

It looks like the Premier League giants will not agree terms on the cheap.

The report claims:

Even though it’s Black Friday, there are absolutely no discounts to be had for Manchester United regarding Chido Obi-Martin, when the club’s management sits down with the Danish star on Friday. On the contrary. Denmark’s arguably greatest football talent can call himself a professional footballer from Friday, and thus Manchester United will have to pay for it. Chido Obi-Martin turns 17 on Friday, and in England you have to be 17 before you can enter into a professional contract with a club. For the first few months, the Danish striker has been out for Manchester United on a so-called “scholarship”, but on his birthday, Chido Obi-Martin signs a professional contact with the English big club. Manchester United confirms this to Tipsbladet.

Arsenal do not want to make the same mistake with teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri, who has scored four goals this season.

The 17-year-old bagged his first in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and has three in two in the Carabao Cup.

Nwaneri – the youngest player in Premier League history – attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Manchester City, before agreeing a scholarship deal last year.

He penned a professional contract after his 17th birthday and Arsenal reportedly want the attacking midfielder to sign a new long-term deal.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Arsenal keep working on new deal for Ethan Nwaneri while their search for director continues.

“Talks with Nwaneri over new long term contract are considered a priority, club optimistic to get it done.

“Nwaneri, very happy at Arsenal; 4 goals already scored this season.”

