Manchester United plan to tell an attacker he can't leave in January

A Manchester United attacker has reportedly been told there is ‘no chance’ that he’ll be allowed to leave in January, with the club to ‘block requests’ in the winter.

United had an influx of forward talent in the summer. Of their spend of around £170million, the vast majority went on improving the forward line.

Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were signed to improve the attack, and that’s clearly had an impact, with the Red Devils netting 19 goals in the Premier League so far – only the top three have scored more.

The signings have meant for far fewer opportunities for Joshua Zirkzee this season. The Dutchman was signed last summer but struggled in his debut season, netting only seven goals in more than 40 games.

This term, it’s clear he’s not fancied, playing only 90 minutes across five appearances in all competitions.

But still, The Sun reports he’s been told there is ‘no chance’ he’ll be allowed to leave in January, with United ready to ‘block requests’ from a number of players to depart mid-season.

It’s explained that part of the reason United don’t want to let some players go in January is that they’ll lose Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui to the African Cup of Nations over the winter.

With Mbeumo going and Sesko having sustained an injury against Tottenham – though it’s not thought to be serious – there could be more minutes for Zirkzee.

United would not want to struggle up top due to a lack of availability having let Zirkzee leave.

The injury sustained by Sesko, meanwhile, has caused tension between United and Slovenia, with the national team not happy about their doctors not being able to look at the striker’s injury.

While the documentation has now been sent to Slovenia, manager Matjaz Kek initially said: “With all due respect to a great club like Manchester United, we have officially not received anything yet; no papers, no documents.

“We would certainly like to get them. We want our medical team to also take a look at it. Our doctor is an expert in this field. We don’t have just anyone in this position.

“I cannot comment, of course I have certain information and I am also in contact with Beni. I can’t say anything because officially we don’t know anything at all.

“United haven’t contacted anyone from our camp. Of course, I am concerned about the player. The only thing that matters to me is his wellbeing.

“We are prepared to do everything for that and we have never sent anyone on the field if there was the slightest risk.”

