Manchester United have been told managers will swerve them if they part with Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick has had his say on his future amid speculation of being sacked by Manchester United, where it’s felt no manager would like to go at the moment.

United lost heavily for the second game on the bounce, with Bournemouth beating them 3-0 after they’d lost 4-1 to Como in the week. It’s been over a month since the Red Devils last won a game, and they’re 16th in the Premier League.

Amid a horror period of form, it’s felt the Bournemouth loss will spell the end of Carrick’s spell at United – where he only returned in a caretaker capacity last season before being given the job permanently for this term.

Asked on Sky Sports if he expects to have conversations over his future at United, Carrick said: “Listen, it’s a tough situation, there’s no hiding from it.

“What it looks like, what’s next, I really don’t know. I’ll always do what’s best for this football club, I’ve said it all along and I don’t change that now.

“I love what I do, I love the position I’m in and I feel a responsibility, but I’ll wait and see.”

On the game itself, he said: “The fans were there waiting for us to to get something in the game, second half especially if we would’ve got one chance, one goal, they would’ve been right there with us.

“We just couldn’t find that moment and the third goal is a killer goal, and from that time it was what it was.

“It was strange, mixed emotions of a finish of a game if I’m honest with you. It wasn’t a nice way to end a game.”

No manager will touch United

Meanwhile, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested the club will find it hard to find a top manager willing to take them forwards given the situation they’re in.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I can’t answer that, honestly, I really don’t know because of how the club is. I think there’s so many different options.

“The club could decide to go in a different direction and Michael Carrick, who would blame him if he turned around and went in a different direction?

“To give you my opinion, I don’t think he will be, but for whichever reason I don’t know.

“But then from Manchester United’s perspective, who do you get? What do you want? Because Unai Emery’s not coming and who wants to be in control of this football club? No-one would touch them at the moment and the way the club is and the structure of it.”

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