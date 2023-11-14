‘No offer’ – Agent hints at summer move for Villa, Liverpool, Chelsea target amid contract uncertainty

Nico Williams’ agent has hinted that the Spanish winger could leave Athletic Bilbao when his contract expires at the end of the season, with a host of Premier League clubs queueing up for his signature.

Williams joined Bilbao from Osasuna at the age of 10, making his first-team debut in April 2021 as an 18-year-old.

Playing for the Spanish club has allowed the 21-year-old to share the pitch with his older brother and Ghanian international, Inaki.

The younger of the two represents the Spanish national team and is widely regarded as one of the best young wingers in the world.

There is plenty of interest in Williams and with his contract expiring next June, the competition for his signature is fierce.

Speaking last month, Bilbao president Jon Uriarte said he believes Williams will stay put, which “is the best for his career”.

“(The rumours are) a recurring theme,” Uriarte told DAZN. “In Bilbao, we have peace of mind. We want an attractive project for Nico and other players, as with another puppy Unai Gomez.

“We trust that Nico will find the project attractive, and we think that’s how it’s going to be,” the president adds. “His family is loyal to Athletic. (Staying here) is the best for his career.

“As for possible rumours, we have no idea.”

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham have all been strongly linked with Williams but when discussing his future this week, he only name-dropped the two big boys in La Liga.

“The fact that great clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Premier League clubs want me means I’m doing things well,” he told Relevo (as per Fabrizio Romano).

“For me, it’s clear what decision I want. My agents are working on it.”

It is unclear what Williams wants but his agent, Felix Tainta, has publicly reminded Bilbao that the player’s contract expires next year and he will have his choice of clubs very soon.

“In a few months, his contract ends. Let’s not forget that,” Tainta told El Correo.

“There is no definitive offer from the club. In any case, the one who has to decide his future is the player. The club knows what the player’s approach is and what he wants.

“(Athletic) must listen to the player, and must try to reach an agreement that is good for both parties, always keeping in mind that the contract ends in a few months, let us not forget.”

