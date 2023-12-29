No Onana? No worries – Man Utd have a Schmeichel-inspired star waiting in the wings

Replacing David de Gea was always going to be a challenge, no matter how many times he tried to soften the blow in the end by throwing the ball into the back of his own net.

But when Manchester United managed to secure Champions League finalist Andre Onana for just £47.2million, many assumed that they’d just found an instant upgrade at a bargain price.

Thrust straight in as De Gea’s more progressive replacement in a bid to take Erik ten Hag’s side to the next level, for every progressive pass, it feels like there’s been a glaring error causing a goal to match it.

Onana’s misfiring start has been the story of United’s season as a whole so far. For every bright spark, there’s been a moment of madness to eclipse it.

