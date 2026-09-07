Tim Sherwood has suggested “no one wants” a Manchester United forward to be playing, as he feels Michael Carrick doesn’t trust him, and he made a claim about the club’s midfield.

United have scored seven goals in their last two games – a win over Ipswich and draw against Everton. Other than an own goal, those have been scored by three players – Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have found themselves as the most advanced player at times during the games United have played so far.

That’s despite Sesko being in the squad, and having once again shown his abilities as a goalscorer off the bench this term, as he did often last season en route to an 11-goal debut campaign.

Sherwood feels Carrick does not yet trust the striker enough to play him up top.

He said on Sky Sports News: “Where do you find that striker? Everyone is looking for it, Arsenal are looking for it.

“Sesko isn’t the answer because no one wants to play him. He comes on, he’s done alright, he’s come on and scored a few goals off the bench.

“But if he was top drawer, do you think Michael Carrick would be playing him? Of course he would. He wouldn’t be wanting to play someone else out of position.”

Tim Sherwood asks questions of Man Utd midfield

Sherwood also does not feel the midfield is up to scratch at Old Trafford even after their big spend there this summer.

He said: “I think they need protection in front [of the defence].

“Youri Tielemans is good, he can pass forwards, can control the tempo. Kobbie Mainoo as well, Andrey Santos exactly the same.

“We go back to that Arsenal defence back in the day, they had Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit, two dinosaurs in there eating up the ground, protecting the defenders.

“Tony Adams and Steve Bould were just saying, ‘Move to the left, move to the right,’ they were just eating up the ground. That’s protection.

“That’s what Manchester United need, they need someone in there. I don’t think Carlos Baleba is that guy.

“I think Baleba is all action, he’s all over the pitch. You just wind him up and just can’t stop him until the end of the game but I’m not sure he knows the game to just protect and sit in front of the defence. They’re going to need that.”

READ MORE: Ferdinand disagrees with Carrick ‘decision’ on Man Utd star as Neville reveals ‘liability’