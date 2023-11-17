“I’ve got no problem with David” – Hoddle responds to Beckham documentary ‘hit list’ claim

Glenn Hoddle was criticised by members of the Beckham family.

Glenn Hoddle insists he has “no problem” with David Beckham or with the criticism his mother aimed his way in the Netflix documentary series.

Sandra Beckham claimed Hoddle should have “protected” David after his red card against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, which led to a barrage abuse from English fans for months afterwards.

After the red card against Argentina, Hoddle said: “It cost us, it cost us dearly.”

The ex-England boss also accused Beckham of “not being focused” before the tournament and benched him for the opening game.

“Glenn Hoddle said his head wasn’t in the right place [before Tunisia], didn’t he?” Sandra Beckham said. “I just put him on my hit list – people that upset me.”

David’s wife Victoria claimed Hoddle was at least partially to blame for the maltreatment of the former Manchester United star by the press and football fans in the wake of the tournament.

The former England captain’s wife Victoria said: “Glenn Hoddle didn’t come out and try to protect him. And how old was David, 23?

“You’re a kid at 23. Glenn Hoddle was a man. I wouldn’t say a man actually, he was an older person.”

And now Hoddle has opened up on the comments made in the documentary, despite claiming he hasn’t watched it.

“I’ve got no problem with David,” Hoddle told talkSPORT. “He was a fabulous player for me and one of the best players this country has produced.

“I haven’t seen the documentary, I’ve got no worries with what he said. If it goes well, I wish him all the success.

“I believe his mum had a little dig at me. Well, my mum would have defended me to the hilt as well.

“My daughter sent me an interview I did after the game in France as well where I was defending him and saying we can’t make him a scapegoat.

“It was never a red card. I’ve looked at it and thought, ‘How has he given him a red?’ It was ridiculous.

“I haven’t seen it. With what happened to me five years ago, these things don’t bother me.”

Hoddle is referring to the heart attack he suffered while on the BT Sport set.

READ MORE: England’s Overcapped XI, featuring six Southgate picks, with almost 400 games between them