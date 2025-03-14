Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak has spoken about his future ahead of his side’s EFL Cup final with Liverpool.

The Sweden international has been in scintillating form this season, netting 19 goals in 25 league games which included a run of scoring in eight games in a row.

His form has led to multiple top clubs registering an interest including Arsenal and Liverpool, who both view him as someone worth breaking the bank for. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arne Slot’s side ‘will be there’ when it comes to Isak this summer.

Coincidentally, the two sides are set to face off at Wembley this weekend in the League Cup final as Newcastle look to end their 70-year wait for a domestic cup victory, while Slot is looking to win his first trophy as Liverpool boss.

Isak on the cup final and his future

The Newcastle attacker was asked if he could fulfil his best career moments playing for Newcastle and claimed there have been “no talks held yet”, with “yet” the operative word that gives hope to his suitors.

Isak said: “That’s why I came here. Yeah, as I have said. I am not really thinking about the summer yet.

“That will be a talking point when the season is finished. No talks have been held yet.”

Speaking via the Chronicle, Isak continued: “I mean, that is why I came here. I have said many times that I don’t really think too much about my future.

“I have said many times I am happy here and we are competing for titles, which is what you want as a football player. We have been to one final and now we are in another one.

“The chances are there. We should look at it one season at a time, and this season we can win a trophy. I have said many times I am focused on doing a job. All of our focus is on Sunday and bringing a trophy back.”

His added comments discussing his ambitions potentially point to a move away shortly, given he has established himself as one of the best strikers in the league. “I just want to be the best version of myself. I have high ambitions. I am trying to create my own history at Newcastle.

“Happy with what I have done so far but always looking forward. It’s hard work and training and the mentality to want to get better. I have ambitions to achieve in my career and be the best version of myself.”

Arsenal and Liverpool battle it out

Both sides have been credited with a strong interest and both sides desire Isak for differing reasons. For Arsenal, they are desperate to bridge the gap to the title after missing out three years in a row and there is a lack of confidence that either Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus can produce.

With a quality backline, their desire to add a genuine top-class goal threat would elevate them as a team and ex-players have all backed a move for Isak to help turn them into champions.

In terms of Liverpool, we could see both Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez exit this summer which would leave a gaping hole in their attack. Isak could certainly score the goals required especially given the service he would receive.

However, a move depends on whether Liverpool will lose either one of that duo as he is likely to cost north of £100million to secure.