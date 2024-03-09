Noel Gallagher has hit out at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold following the defender’s comments about Manchester City.

Liverpool host Man City at Anfield on Sunday and this could be the last time Jurgen Klopp comes up against Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

“Our trophies mean more…”

The Reds want Klopp to leave on a high and they are on track to ensure that happens. They have won the Carabao Cup and remain in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Ahead of Sunday’s match at Anfield, Liverpool are one point clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League.

The rivalry between Liverpool and City has dominated this era of the Premier League but Guardiola’s side have come out on top more often than not.

Alexander-Arnold sparked debate earlier this week by suggesting Liverpool’s “trophies mean more” than they would for Man City.

“We’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.”

In response to these comments, former Oasis band member and Man City supporter Gallagher called Alexander-Arnold a “simpleton”.

“If he wasn’t such a simpleton then I’d say yeah… First of all, he says ‘in this era City have probably won more trophies than us’ and it’s like hang on, we have won more trophies than you, in fact we’ve won twice as many than you,” Gallagher said on talkSPORT.

“He’s a bit dim…”

“For someone to say that a trophy means more to one set of fans, than another set of fans, is the talk of a simpleton.

“I tell you this, West Ham winning the Europa Conference League, will have meant as much as the Champions League to us. For him to come out with that, even by footballer’s standards he’s a bit dim. I don’t think he was being clever and all this about him playing mind games – really?”

During his press conference on Friday, Liverpool boss Klopp addressed Alexander-Arnold’s comments, suggesting he has “no problem” with the full-back’s interview.

“One of our slogans, that I love, is “this means more.” It means more to us. This club is special to us. So if we feel it, why shouldn’t be allowed to say it?’. You love these kind of interviews where somebody says what he thinks and the whole world tells you it’s not right, what you think.

“It’s just how he feels, how we feel, and I have absolutely no problem about that. I am pretty sure he showed total respect (to City) as well. In the last decade, Man City is the most successful team in English football and maybe Europe. It’s a ridiculous record they have. It means a lot for their people I am sure.

“Maybe it’s just for the fact we didn’t win that many. We are not in situation winning five league titles in a row and realising number five was better, we’ve never had that situation so we don’t know 100 per cent, but that’s it.”