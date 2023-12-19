Championship side Norwich City are ‘braced’ for January interest in winger Jonathan Rowe with Aston Villa keen, according to a report.

Rowe has been very impressive this season, scoring ten goals in 20 Championship appearances, most recently netting two in the 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town.

With Norwich unlikely to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League, there has been a lot of talk about the 20-year-old’s future at Carrow Road.

A report from The Sun has revealed that Wolves tried to sign Rowe in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

It is said that Norwich rejected a £15million bid for the young winger, despite their difficult financial situation.

There is expected to be more interest when the transfer window re-opens in January and the report mentions Aston Villa – who are ‘interested’ in Rowe.

‘Despite being strapped for cash, Norwich do not want to sell’ but are willing to ‘listen to offers’ at the end of the season.

Another player being chased by Premier League clubs is midfielder Gabriel Sara, but the Canaries’ stance is the same.

Norwich fans will be very eager to keep hold of both players, who are arguably the two best players in David Wagner’s squad.

Speaking after the draw against Ipswich, Rowe said “the vibes are positive” at Carrow Road as the Canaries make a push to reach the play-offs.

“I’m happy for the boys who put in the shift. Sam (McCallum), he was my man of the match. After not playing for a while it’s hard to come back into the team and get up to speed,” he said.

“I’m happy for the draw and we’ve got to keep pushing on. We’ve had some tough games this season where we’ve had to dig in.

“We’ve got to take out the mistakes and lapses in concentration but we came away with something, we’re in a good run of form and the vibes are positive going into the busy Christmas period,” Rowe continued.

“The manager made it clear before the game that derby days all across the world are to be fought and today it wasn’t a matter of playing football, outplaying them, it was about outfighting the opposition and trying to come away with something, especially away from home.

“It’s big to the fans and big to us as players so it was really important we got stuck in from the get-go.

“We have to keep giving our all every time we step on the pitch.”

