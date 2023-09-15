Norwich 24), Leicester 19), Leeds 2) – Champ sides ranked by their market vs purchase value profit/loss

Over €50m separates 24th and 1st as we rank every Championship club based on the profit/loss of their market vs purchase squad value.

Just like the Premier League version of this article, these values are courtesy of the kind folk over at transfermarkt…

24) Norwich City

Market value: €70.18m

Purchase value: €68.35m

Profit/loss: €1.83m

In the Premier League, there were a few clubs in the loss column, so a round of applause goes to every team in the Championship for being in profit. Despite this positive, one team was still going to be cut adrift at the bottom of this league and Norwich City have that (un)welcome privilege. The summer exits of two high-value assets – Andrew Omobamidele and Max Aarons – impacted their placement in this list.

23rd) Plymouth

Market value: €18.13m

Purchase value: €2.48m

Profit/loss: €15.65m

Steven Schumacher’s side sit tenth in the Championship after five games following their promotion from League One. The summer additions of Morgan Whittaker, Bali Mumba and Conor Hazard for €2.48m have helped them adapt to life in the new league pretty seamlessly.

22nd) Rotherham United

Market value: €16.8m

Purchase value: €1.1m

Profit/loss: €15.75m

Rotherham United broke their transfer record this summer by splashing out over £1m to sign Exeter City forward Sam Nombe. The game has gone.

21st) Sheffield Wednesday

Market value: €19.65m

Purchase value: €2.47m

Profit/loss: €17.18m

The Owls have been a shambles off the pitch following their dramatic play-off final triumph last season, with Darren Moore’s shocking departure sending shockwaves around Hillsborough. Sheff Weds have largely focused on signing high-earning loan/free players of late and while the eye-catching €1m raid on PSG for 20-year-old Djeidi Gassama is a standout summer signing, the positivity ended there.

20th) Ipswich Town

Market value: €27.68m

Purchase value: €9.83m

Profit/loss: €17.85m

Billed as a surprise promotion candidate during pre-season, second-placed Ipswich have (so far) lived up to weighty expectations. Kieran McKenna is blossoming into a bloody good coach and he’s getting the most out of the players at his disposal, as proven by their impressive squad profit.

19th) Leicester City

Market value: €252m

Purchase value: €234.14m

Profit/loss: €17.86m

I mean, there’s no wonder Leicester City are so well-fancied for promotion when you look at their current squad market value. It’s the same story with Southampton and Leeds United (more on them later) as the startling difference in money between the Premier League and Championship is obvious to see. The Foxes’ increased investment compared to their two rivals sees them so far down this league.

18th) Coventry City

Market value: €48.85m

Purchase value: €30.85m

Profit/loss: €18m

Coventry’s position in this table changed dramatically over this summer, with the money brought in from selling Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer being used to splash out just over €30m on fees for seven signings (including new forwards Haji Wright and Ellis Simms).

17th) Bristol City

Market value: €32.85m

Purchase value: €14.01m

Profit/loss: €18.84m

Like Coventry, Bristol City have dropped down the pecking order in this table in recent months following €20m-rated Alex Scott’s move to Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

16th) West Brom

Market value: €62.65m

Purchase value: €39.77m

Profit/loss: €22.89m

West Brom’s supporters were treated to eight years in the Premier League between 2010 and 2018 but they are gradually morphing back into an established Championship outfit and their market/purchase value has decreased in the process.

15th) Middlesbrough

Market value: €58.55m

Purchase value: €34.76m

Profit/loss: €23.79m

Boro are in an uncomfortable position at the bottom of the Championship under Michael Carrick, with their situation not being helped by their questionable summer recruitment following the damaging exits of attacking duo Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer.

14th) Huddersfield Town

Market value: €28.28m

Purchase value: €940k

Profit/loss: €27.34m

The Terriers are one of just two teams whose squad has a purchase value lower than €1m. The only player they have spent money on this summer is former Rotherham midfielder Ben Wiles, so Neil Warnock will need to work his magic *again* if they are to avoid relegation.

13th) Watford

Market value: €69.9m

Purchase value: €41.62m

Profit/loss: €28.28m

Watford have been uncharacteristically sensible during this summer’s window as they spent just over €2m on signings after Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr *finally* followed Emmanuel Dennis’ lead in jumping ship. After the Hornets struggled around mid-table last season, more of the same is expected of them this time around.

12th) Birmingham City

Market value: €55.25m

Purchase value: €26.58m

Profit/loss: €28.67m

The Blues have been a lot of fun since the arrival of their new American owners (including investor Tom Brady). They appear on track to return to the Premier League in the near future and their squad purchase value is likely to drastically shoot up during this process.

11th) Millwall

Market value: €42.4m

Purchase value: €13.19m

Profit/loss: €29.21m

Millwall’s spending in the transfer market has steadily increased over recent years as they have continued to flirt with the play-off places but they will end up making money on a few of their key purchases (particularly attacker Zian Flemming).

10th) QPR

Market value: €36.83m

Purchase value: €3.35m

Profit/loss: €33.48m

QPR’s dramatic decline over the past year highlights just how great a job Michael Beale was doing last season and their collapse into a relegation-threatened team is partly a consequence of a lack of investment from those in the posh seats.

9th) Stoke City

Market value: €50.53m

Purchase value: €16.15m

Profit/loss: €34.38m

The Potters have endured a rough few years but they finally look to be on the up under Championship specialist Alex Neil, with this summer’s overhaul helping to form a much better squad at a far lower cost.

8th) Preston

Market value: €45.75m

Purchase value: €10.86m

Profit/loss: €34.89m

Few would have predicted before this season started that Preston would be top of the Championship after five games, but here we are. Ryan Lowe’s men are flying at the moment and given their relatively low squad purchase value, it would be a stunning achievement if they are still around the promotion/play-off places come May.

7th) Blackburn Rovers

Market value: €52.25m

Purchase value: €11.23m

Profit/loss: €41.02m

Blackburn’s squad market value has decreased due to the exits of Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Ashley Phillips but they were pretty well-set for the future with the young talents at Jon Dahl Tomasson’s disposal.

6th) Hull City

Market value: €65.28m

Purchase value: €19.49m

Profit/loss: €45.79m

Into the play-off spots we go and we kick off with Hull City. Their profit has been boosted by their €7.15m summer spend going on players with a total market value of €36.5m, which is bloody good going.

5th) Swansea City

Market value: €65.5m

Purchase value: €18.86m

Profit/loss: €46.54m

The Swans are actually €12m down regarding their market/purchase value heading into this season but they still find themselves in the top six spots. €25m duo Ben Cabango and Charlie Patino are helping to keep them aloft after Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi moved on.

4th) Southampton

Market value: €255.8m

Purchase value: €208.7m

Profit/loss: €47.1m

Southampton’s squad market value has more than halved after the departures of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and more. They have decided against splashing the cash as much as Leicester, with just €21.5m being spent on Shea Charles and Ross Stewart. Yet after conceding 12 goals in five league games, Russell Martin perhaps will be thinking that he should have spent some money on defenders.

3rd) Sunderland

Market value: €62.05m

Purchase value: €12.83m

Profit/loss: €49.22m

The Black Cats may have fallen short in the play-offs last season but their recent business has been done at a sensible budget and their success rate in developing players is evident by the large disparity between their squad market and purchase value.

2nd) Leeds United

Market value: €209.5m

Purchase value: €159.07m

Profit/loss: €50.43m

Leeds United arguably had the toughest summer out of the Premier League relegated sides, with players worth over €2o0m in total being let go for around €30m. They have reinvested all of this money to boost Daniel Farke’s squad and their standing in this league is certainly helped by their brilliant range of academy products.

1st) Cardiff City

Market value: €55.20m

Purchase value: €955k

Profit/loss: €54.25m

Cardiff haven’t spent a fee on any of their summer signings, but getting Aaron Ramsey, Manolis Siopis, Yakou Meite, Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler on free/loan deals are decent additions that *should* set them up for Championship safety again this season after they were made to look over their shoulders in 2022/23.

