‘Not as clean maybe’ – Keane suggests Garnacho topples Rooney with stunning goal for Man Utd

Roy Keane has suggested an Alejandro Garnacho overhead kick was better than a similar Manchester United goal scored by Wayne Rooney, which was “not as clean maybe”.

United youngster Garnacho stunned Everton with a phenomenal overhead-kick goal in the opening minutes of their Premier League encounter – his first Premier League goal of the season.

Diogo Dalot whipped the ball towards the Argentinian, who had to retreat away from goal to get under the ball, leaping in the air acrobatically to make a sweet contact and send it sailing past the outstretched arm of Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net.

On commentary, Gary Neville stated: “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium to see an overhead kick as good as that – and I was there for Rooney’s in the Manchester derby.”

The goal Rooney scored – which secured a win over Manchester City in 2011 – was a similar strike, with both players having to go back on themselves to make contact – Rooney’s ended up in the top corner.

At half-time in the Everton versus Man Utd match, pundits Keane and Michael Dawson discussed whether or not Neville was right in that Garnacho’s was better than Rooney’s, with the former suggesting it may have been.

“It hits his [Rooney’s] shin, though, it’s not as clean maybe,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

Dawson didn’t choose one way or the other, but was awestruck by Garnacho’s strike.

“I just think the finish, wow, I was off my chair, it was absolutely sensational,” he said.

It will surely be difficult for anybody to score a better goal in the Premier League all season, so Garnacho may have secured himself goal of the season with his first of the campaign.

He’ll hope he can continue to positively impact the side in any way possible throughout the season.

READ MORE: One per club: Every Premier League manager’s unexpected gem of the season