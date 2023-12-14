‘Not the end of the world’ – Grealish explains ‘reality’ of Man City struggles as he denies ‘crisis’

Jack Grealish has explained the “reality” of Manchester City struggles this season is they they’ve played “very good teams” recently and it’s therefore “not the end of the world” like people think.

City have lost three games in the Premier League this season, drawn another three, and find themselves fourth in the league, and four points behind first-placed Liverpool.

Of their last five league games, City have won just one, drawing three and losing another. Before those games, they were top of the league, and Grealish feels people need to calm down as there’s an explanation as to why they’ve struggled.

“I think a lot of people like to talk about City and go on like it’s a big crisis whereas in reality, we have played against very good teams,” Grealish said, quoted by the Mirror.

“We have played Spurs, who have been unbelievable. Liverpool who are top of the league.

“And then we have played Chelsea and Aston Villa away, who have got one of the best home records in the whole of Europe so we have played brilliant teams.

“We lost one and drew three, so it’s not the end of the world but people like to pretend it is sometimes.”

Indeed, a lot of sides would have come up short in games against big sides the like of which City have recently played, especially having done so consecutively.

That said, Pep Guardiola’s side are a juggernaut that usually slip up in fewer consecutive games than they have of late, leading to people’s shock at their struggles.

However, their next four games in the league see them face Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton and Sheffield United. They’ll expect to come away with three points in all of those games, and there might well be some hammerings to show other sides up the top they’ve not let their foot off.

They’re unlikely to just fall to pieces because of a few poor results, and come the end of the season, it’s more than likely they’ll be right up towards the top of the table.

