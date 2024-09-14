‘Not good enough’ – Arne Slot blasts ‘overrun’ Liverpool performance v Forest

Arne Slot criticised Liverpool’s “decisions and execution” as they lost at Anfield to a hardworking Nottingham Forest.

The Reds had gone into the game with a perfect record in the Premier League in their first three games, but they came unstuck against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest.

They were plodding as they struggled to create chances and could not prevent Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring an excellent winner in his trademark style.

“The result frustrates the most and we cannot be happy about how the game went. It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances,” said Liverpool manager Slot.

“We only have to look at ourselves, we have to be better. Far too many times we lost the ball around the area, it was not good enough. We have to be better with the ball.

“Our decisions and execution wasn’t good enough. In general we defended quite well but the two fast players came on and made it difficult. We took a lot of risk and in the end it was a very good goal.”

Slot may well come under some criticism for playing an unchanged side and then being forced into a triple substitution on the hour, at which point he moved Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Santo was happy to elaborate about his team’s performance, saying: “Realising Liverpool are such a good team, it required a lot of effort from the players, the organisation, tackling and the cover.

“The only way to achieve anything here is if you are organised and do everything that you can.

“When you start the way we started with our wingers, Nico Dominguez and Elliot Anderson – all the effort of them tracking Liverpool’s full-backs, it is a lot of energy.

“The team needed fresh legs and they played well.

“We are working hard and it is about building and believing in this idea that you can develop.

“We are proud and very happy to win, I know the miles and the distances they put in. We had to overrun them, that is the only way at Anfield. Our fans haven’t celebrated in Liverpool for so long so enjoy it.

“If you ignore the quality Liverpool have it is a mistake and we didn’t. You cannot leave your team-mates isolated, you have to be organised and solid. I praise everybody, every player is going to be needed.”