Rasmus Hojlund’s woeful form for Manchester United is “not a worry” for Denmark boss Brian Riemer but one of his teammates has been dropped and given a dressing down.

Hojlund has now failed to score in 20 consecutive games for United and was name-checked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe ahead of the co-owner pointing out that several Red Devils stars are “overpaid or not good enough”.

He’s been heavily linked with the exit this summer as a result as Amorim seeks added firepower in attack, but has still been called up for this month’s Nations League quarter-final with Portugal.

Riemer insists Hojlund is a “strong character” but admits his selection is something of a “compromise”.

He said: “Rasmus Hojlund’s form speaks for itself. I can’t say anything else, because you know the numbers. I would prefer to select a team where the players are bursting with self-confidence and in top form.

“But sometimes you also have to compromise. My job is to find the balance of how many of those who are not in top form I can select. I think Rasmus Hojlund really benefits from coming here and getting some national love.”

Riemer revealed that he’s been in “close contact” with Hojlund through a dry spell that he fully expects the striker to come out the other side of at Old Trafford.

He added: “I’m not worried at all. Rasmus is a strong character. I’ve been in close contact with him. I’ve been in this game for many years. That’s football. It goes up and down. I don’t know any striker who hasn’t been in scoring crises. When he scored seven goals in six games in a row [last season for Manchester United], we were all ready with a 100-year contract.

“That’s football. Suddenly the boil pops up again, and then we’ve forgotten what happened. Rasmus is an important part of our team. With the qualities he possesses in terms of scoring goals and participating in our pressing game, we are happy to have him with us for the two upcoming international matches.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd shamed five ranked on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s chances of ‘moving’ them on this summer…

👉 Man Utd learn Marcus Rashford ‘pay-off’ issue with Aston Villa star ‘set for cut-price’ summer transfer

👉 ‘Shocked’ Man Utd star ‘takes offence’ at Ratcliffe interview as club chiefs ‘realise only’ transfer option

That vote of confidence given to Hojlund is at odds with with Ronald Koeman’s explanation for Joshua Zirkzee being dropped for the Netherlands’ quarter-final against Spain.

“He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment,” Koeman told Studio Voetbal. “Especially scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong.

“Yes, in principle form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible. We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front.

“But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period.”