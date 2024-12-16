Pep Guardiola admitted three times he is “not good enough” to solve Manchester City’s issues after eight defeats in 11 games.

City lost 2-1 to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium as Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo scored late goals.

City are now fifth in the Premier League table, though the good news is that is enough for a Champions League place next season.

MORE ON MAN CITY v MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions from Man City 1-2 Man Utd – Amad changes the story, but what if Pep really is done?

👉 Three short minutes of Manchester United passion enough as Manchester City get what they deserve

👉 ‘That’s why Ruben Amorim got the job’: Roy Keane believes Man United boss is ideal for Amad Diallo

“I’m the boss, I’m the manager, I have to find solutions but I don’t find solutions,” said Guardiola.

“This is a big club and when you lose eight [out of 11 games] something is wrong. You can say the schedule is tough or the injuries to players, but no.

“I’m the manager and I’m not good enough, simple as that. I have to find a way to talk to them, to train them in the way we need to play, to press the way we need to press.

“I’m not good enough. I’m not doing well. That is the truth.

“I’m here. I’m responsible. It would be easy for me to say we lost because of this action or this player or this situation but football is a team game.

“I’m completely convinced in what I’m saying, that I’m not good enough to find a way for them to feel peace in their bodies and their minds. I want it desperately. I’m here to try and I will try again and again but that is the reality.

“I knew it would be a tough season but I didn’t expect so hard.”

Bernardo Silva admitted after the game that they had played like schoolboys as they fell apart in the closing minutes.

“At this level, if it’s a game or two, you can say that they are being lucky,” he told Sky Sports. “If it’s 10 games, it’s not about that.

“If in the 87th minute of a derby, you are winning 1-0 with a corner for your team and the ball ends up with your ‘keeper and a penalty for them, my friend…

“If you make these kinds of stupid decisions with three or four minutes to go, you deserve to pay for that.

“If you look at the game, there was only one team that could win. But in the end, we lost, and it’s not one game, it’s a lot of games lately.

“We have to look at ourselves. It’s not about luck. It’s the decisions you make. Today, in the last minutes we played like Under-15s and we paid the price.”