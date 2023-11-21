‘Not a team’ – Chelsea blamed for €70m star’s struggles as Pochettino needs to ‘give him confidence’

Shakhtar Donetsk fitness coach Carlo Nicolini has hit out at Chelsea as Mykhaylo Mudryk is not being allowed to perform in the “right environment”.

The 22-year-old was being pursued by clubs around Europe after he grabbed seven goals and seven assists in 12 appearances for Shakhtar at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mudryk was identified as Arsenal’s main transfer target ahead of this year’s winter transfer window. It felt like only a matter of time before the winger would sign for the Gunners but Chelsea ended up beating them to the signing.

The Ukraine international joined the Blues for an initial fee of around €70m in January. Up to now, he has failed to live up to this huge price tag as he has struggled at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk has just four goal involvements in his first 25 Premier League appearances but he has shown signs of progress in recent matches.

His performances at international level for Ukraine have been more impressive and Nicolini is dismayed by his struggles for Chelsea, who are preventing him from “doing even more”.

“Mudryk needed to take one more step there, then the war happened. He went to Chelsea which, however, is not a team, in these contexts, even the individual struggles,” Nicolini told TV Play (via Sport Witness).

“In the national team you can see the real Mudryk, he can do even more. He must find the right environment and a coach who gives him confidence. He has everything to rock, I hope he can show it because he is really strong.”

FEATURE: Keane vs McAteer headlines fantasy boxing card as Wenger-Mourinho, Terry-Bridge settle their beef

Earlier this season, Mauricio Pochettino admitted Mudryk “still needs to learn” and “understand the game better”.

“He is improving. He still needs to learn; the Premier League is very fast, the speed of the game is so fast,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“I think it’s about understanding the game better, try to be more connected sometimes with the team.

“We need to give the time and to give the tools for him to improve during the season.”

Pochettino added: “We need to be tough in the way we are trying. It’s about improving our efficacy in front of the goal.

“We need to be calm also, but in these types of circumstances it is not easy for the players to be calm in front of the goal but we cannot blame no one.”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle all want same winger; Neves battle