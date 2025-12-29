Egypt boss Hossam Hassan feels “nothing will distract” one of his stars from the African Cup of Nations amid links to a move to Tottenham of late.

Egypt have made a strong start to AFCON. The North African nation beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in their opener and then turned over South Africa 1-0 in their next game.

Striker Omar Marmoush got himself into good form immediately by bagging his side’s first goal of the tournament.

He has not had huge opportunities for form in club football, being given only 206 minutes in the Premier League this season, with other Manchester City attackers preferred, and largely maintaining form.

Amid a struggle for minutes, Marmoush has been linked with a move to Tottenham, though Egypt boss Hassan doesn’t feel his focus will stray away from the national team.

He said: “Marmoush would be an asset for any team in the Premier League, and I hope he stays there. He has an agent who will discuss his future with him.

“Nothing will distract him from the national team during the tournament, especially after his brilliant performance in the first match.”

The interest from Tottenham in Marmoush may only be basic at this stage, with it reported earlier in December that they were ‘looking at’ the Egyptian forward.

However, given he’s not being given many minutes at City, while the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki are impressing, a move to Spurs could be good for him.

They have been crying out for a competent left-winger, while striker Richarlison has underwhelmed at periods this term, meaning there are two positions in which Marmoush could potentially play there.

However, he first has progression in AFCON to focus on. After two wins in the first two games, Egypt have booked their place in the next round, and with both Marmoush and Mohamed Salah in form, there seems a good chance of progress.

Should they get all the way to the final, Marmoush and Co will be absent until January 18, when the AFCON final takes place.

By that point, there will not be a lot of time left in the January window for a potential transfer to be discussed, which could make a move difficult.

What’s more, if Marmoush remains in form, both he and City could feel there is an immediate future for him at the Manchester club.

