Nottm Forest 2-0 Aston Villa: Howler from the best goalkeeper in the world helps Forest to victory

A mistake from Yashin Trophy winner Emiliano Martinez helped Nottingham Forest to a first victory since September 2 against Aston Villa.

Forest boss Steve Cooper dropped goalkeeper Matt Turner for the visit of Aston Villa.

Turner paid the price for a high-profile mistake at Liverpool last week, with Odysseas Vlachodimos coming into the side, along with Taiwo Awoniyi and Harry Toffolo.

Aston Villa were unchanged from the side that started against Luton last Sunday, which was their 12th Premier League home win in a row.

Forest took a fifth-minute lead with a goal of real quality as Toffolo’s pull-back found Ola Aina and the full-back hit a first-time effort from into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Aina’s early strike was the only goal of the first half as Forest went in 1-0 up.

Forest doubled their lead barely a minute into the second half as Orel Mangala’s swerving shot was palmed into his own net by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez – who this week won the Yashin Trophy.

The hosts held on to get their first win since beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 2.

More to follow…

