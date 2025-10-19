Sean Dyche, Roberto Mancini and Marco Silva have been linked with the Nottingham Forest job.

Nottingham Forest have ‘sounded out’ Roberto Mancini and Sean Dyche as they look to replace Ange Postecoglou, according to widespread reports.

Postecoglou was brutally sacked within 21 minutes of Forest losing 3-0 to Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon with Evangelos Marinakis ruthlessly pulling the trigger.

A statement from the club read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

After sacking Postecoglou, The Guardian claim that Nottingham Forest ‘have sounded out Sean Dyche and Roberto Mancini regarding their vacancy’ while Fulham boss Marco Silva is ‘also on shortlist’.

The report added: ‘Mancini and Dyche are both out of work, while Marinakis is a longstanding admirer of Marco Silva, the Fulham manager whom he previously appointed at Olympiakos, the other major player in his stable of clubs. Silva’s Fulham contract, which expires at the end of the season, is thought to contain a buyout clause of about £8m.

‘Forest are willing to pay compensation for a manager but are mindful of profitability and sustainability regulations after sacking a second manager in two months, plus a summer spend of about £200m on 13 new players.’

When asked about the moment he found out Postecoglou was sacked, Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates said: “Ange came in after the game, debriefed the game, and then I went out to do some running, came back and obviously the news had broken, that he’d gone.”

Yates added: “We speak to people in the boardroom quite often. That’s not anything out of the norm. Obviously, some things I can’t discuss, but what I can say is that we need to do more as players. It starts with us on the pitch.

“We haven’t been good enough. We need to look at ourselves in the mirror individually, and we need to put things right.

“We owe it to the supporters clapping us off at the end after a 3-0 home defeat.

“You’re not getting that many places, and it’s a little bit humbling for us, and we need to do everything we can to change it around.”

Yates continued: “It’s part and parcel of being a professional footballer at this level [fronting up the media in such circumstances].

“Results haven’t been good enough. We’re never majorly surprised at anything now, and it’s down to us to give more, to be better.

“I can tell you that the dressing room is extremely together and we owe it to the fans more than ever to put the results right.”

