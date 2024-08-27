Nottingham Forest bid rejected for Brentford forward as Toney green lights £50m transfer

These two could leave before the window ends...

Nottingham Forest are still in the market for a new forward this summer, but they have had their opening bid rejected for a Brentford star.

Last season, Forest only scored 49 league goals which was three less than Luton Town managed who were ultimately relegated.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are keen to improve their forward options before the transfer window ends.

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah was their primary target, but that deal broke down last week after an agreement couldn’t be made between the two Premier League clubs.

Nketiah himself is still expected to be on the move this summer with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace currently leading the race to land his signature.

From Nottingham Forest’s perspective, they have now moved on to their next target who appears to be Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

However, according to Sky Sports, Forest have seen their opening bid of £15m rejected by Brentford.

Brentford are keen to keep the 27-year-old at the club, but they do sense a potential opportunity to sell with Wolves also interested in the forward.

However, in order for the Bees to cash in, it will take a bid in excess of £15m. With Wissa under contract until 2026, Brentford are in a strong position to negotiate his valuation.

With the potential loss of Ivan Toney this week, Brentford won’t want to leave themselves short in the forward department.

According to Ben Jacobs, Toney has agreed terms with Al-Ahli that will see him earn close to €60m over a three-year contract.

It’s now up to the two clubs to agree a deal for the 28-year-old before the transfer window shuts, with Brentford currently holding out for £50m.

“Ivan Toney has said yes to Al-Ahli, and agreed financials worth close to €60m over three years. Al-Ahli had asked for an answer on Monday,” Jacobs revealed.

“Saudi club now trying to reach an agreement with Brentford after seeing a bid of up to £35m with add-ons turned down.

“Caution, in case a late European suitor emerges but as of Tuesday morning, Al-Ahli are the only club in talks with Brentford.

“They are prepared to pay £42m. Brentford want £50m, pointing to both their long-standing valuation and the fee Al-Hilal paid for Aleksandar Mitrovic.”

With Toney now in the final year of his contract with Brentford, his departure has been on the cards for quite some time.

His departure will be felt by Brentford, but as shown in their game against Crystal Palace, Thomas Frank’s side still have enough firepower to cope with his absence.

However, they would be forced to go into the market if both Toney and Wissa depart this week.

