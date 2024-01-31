Nottingham Forest ‘close in’ on ‘surprise’ signing as €30m sale helps avoid financial breach

Nottingham Forest are ‘closing in’ on the ‘surprise’ signing of Sporting striker Rodrigo Ribeiro with Orel Mangala set to join Lyon, according to reports.

Mangala has impressed for the Reds since joining from Stuttgart for around £11million in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are set to make a tidy profit on the Belgian midfielder, who is close to joining French giants Lyon.

Multiple reports suggest this is the case, with Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio saying Mangala will leave Forest for ‘a fee worth around €30m’ (£25.6m).

The 25-year-old scored twice in 53 appearances for the Premier League side and started in Tuesday night’s defeat to Arsenal.

Forest – who have been charged with breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules – are looking to reinvest the Mangala money.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nuno is close to completing the signing of 18-year-old Ribeiro, who has seven goals in 16 appearances for Portugal Under-19s.

He has close to no first-team experience, playing seven times for Sporting, scoring zero goals and providing no assists.

Ribeiro has appeared on the bench five times this season without making a single appearance.

Despite his lack of experience and reputation, he will be making the move to the City Ground.

Romano confirmed the news on X, saying he will join on loan with a buy option.

The Italian journalist wrote: ‘Nottingham Forest are closing in on deal to sign Portuguese talent Rodrigo Ribeiro as new striker!

‘Loan deal with buy option clause from Sporting almost agreed, details being completed now. Surprising move for NFFC.’

The Athletic has also confirmed that Ribeiro will join Forest.

David Ornstein says an agreement with Sporting has been reached and the teenager will fly to England to complete his medical.

The buy option could become an obligation to buy for ‘more than £10m’, with Ribeiro set to sign a six-year contract in Nottingham.

Ribeiro will be joined at the City Ground by Borussia Dortmund playmaker Giovanni Reyna, who is also set to join on loan.

Romano confirmed the agreement with Dortmund on Wednesday morning.

He wrote on X: ‘Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement sealed with Borussia Dortmund on loan deal.

‘NFFC to cover Reyna’s salary until June. Nuno was pushing to sign him and deal now in place also with his agent Jorge Mendes. Medical tests also booked.’

Reyna is one of the most promising attacking midfielders in Europe but has found playing time hard to come by this season.

The United States international is ‘on his way to England’ to complete his medical ahead of a loan move with no buy option, Romano adds.

