Keane explains why he has ‘no sympathy’ for Nuno after Nottingham Forest sacking

Roy Keane has given his view on Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking at Nottingham Forest.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane insists he has “no sympathy” for Nuno Espirito Santo after he was sacked by Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League side decided to part ways with Nuno on Monday, despite the club’s successful time on the pitch under the former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

After finishing seventh in the Premier League last term, Nottingham Forest started off this season in decent form with one win, one loss and one draw in their opening three matches.

Their 3-0 loss at home to struggling West Ham was a bit of a shock but few would have predicted that it would lead to Nuno’s sacking this week.

However, his relationship with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had appeared more strained than normal over the summer with Nuno criticising the club’s transfer policy.

The arrival of former Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar as global head of football also had a big part to play in Nuno’s exit and Marinakis has now explained the reasons for hiring former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou to replace Nuno.

Marinakis said in an interview for Forest’s official website: “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

“Ange has the credentials and the track record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”

Pointing to the owner, former Nottingham Forest midfielder Keane was not surprised at all that the Premier League club had made a change.

When asked for his view on ITV Sport, Keane said: “Not surprised. Why should we be surprised at what happens at Nottingham Forest?

“I think we know what the owner is like there, no surprises, and I have no sympathy for any manager either that goes to Nottingham Forest.

“You’re going to be under pressure with the owner there, so I certainly wasn’t surprised when they moved him on. It’s tough.”

Fellow ITV pundit Ian Wright added: “It sounded a little bit, from Marinakis’ point of view, insubordinate in his eyes, but Nuno is telling us what’s going on and you felt it’s over.”