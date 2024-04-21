Nottingham Forest lose plot with ‘VAR is a luton’ fan post after Everton defeat

Having lost to Everton in a relegation scrap at Goodison Park on Sunday, whoever is in charge of Nottingham Forest’s social media lost their mind.

Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil scored in each half for the Toffees to move them four points clear of Forest and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Three penalty shouts waved away

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo cut a hugely frustrated figure on the touchline, believing a number of decisions went against his side.

They had three penalty shouts waved away, all which could and perhaps should have been given, adding more fuel to a fire of injustice that’s been raging at Forest through much of the season.

Former Premier League referee and current Gladiators official Mark Clattenburg was hired in February as the club’s referees’ analyst, claiming after that appointment that his task was to “advise the club on how we can get that 1%”, whatever the hell that means.

‘VAR is a Luton fan’

Does that 1% include posting insane conspiracy theories based on the allegiances of VAR officials after games? Clatts was certainly busy typing something on his phone as the camera panned to him in the stands at Goodison. Here’s what he, or some other official member of the Nottingham Forest team, came up with:

‘Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept. We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.’

The direct accusation of bias on the part of the VAR official is very, very funny – the sort of thing the majority of ardent football fans would type out and then delete – and so too is the revelation that Forest ‘will not consider its options’.

Their first port of call should probably be being better at football.

Responding to the Forest statement and penalty appeals after the game, Nuno said: “Yes I share [the view] because when you go back to the dressing room and see the images so clearly, you don’t understand why the decisions went against us… so of course I share the feeling of the club because it’s not only this game.”