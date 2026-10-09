Nottingham Forest react after learning Man Utd want to sign Murillo in January

Nottingham Forest have made up their mind on whether they will sell Murillo to Manchester United, who are aiming to bring the defender to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Man Utd’s plan to sign Murillo in 2027 from Forest emerged this week.

Journalist Dean Jones, who has over 126,000 followers on X, reported on October 6 that Man Utd have Murillo on their radar for next summer.

Jones noted that with Murillo having signed a new contract in May, Forest are not planning to sell him in the middle of the season.

Man Utd target Murillo

The journalist wrote: “He signed a new contract in May and Forest are under no pressure to sell.

“That means the figures previously discussed are no longer a useful guide to what it would take to prise him away.

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“A huge offer would be required, and January is not a time when United would expect to land him.

“Sources say United’s interest is more relevant to their longer-term planning, especially with further decisions coming in defence.”

TEAMtalk has now also reported that Man Utd want to sign Murillo from Premier League rivals Forest.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the Brazil international centre-back, but the Red Devils are said to be “the most eager” team.

The report published on October 9 stated: “Of those, United are regarded as the most eager to add defensive options in January, having tracked him extensively in previous windows and continuing to assess him as part of longer-term planning at the back.”

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Nottingham Forest will not sell Murillo in January

However, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is not looking to sell the 24-year-old in the middle of the season.

While Forest could sell Murillo for £70-80million next summer, the Tricky Trees are not going to entertain any offers for him in the January transfer window.

The report claimed: ‘Valuations are in the region of £70 million to £80 million, matching current market values for young elite centre backs, and there is little appetite to negotiate below that number.

‘Interested teams may have to wait until the summer before Forest even consider formal talks, and even then only if a bid meets their elevated demands.

‘For now, Murillo remains one of the division’s most coveted defenders but also one of the hardest to get.’

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