Forest boss Nuno slams Premier League ‘mess’ but at least ‘Willy has recovered’ for Wilder test

Nuno Espirito Santo believes the sporting integrity of the Premier League is suffering as Nottingham Forest continue to wait for the verdict of their points deduction appeal.

Forest were expecting to hear earlier this week whether they have been successful in contesting their four-point penalty for breaking the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

However, it had not arrived by Thursday and Nuno says it is not fair on them or the rest of the division.

They are involved in a three-way fight to avoid the remaining two relegation spots, but neither Forest nor their rivals Burnley and Luton know the exact situation.

Forest, who are currently a point above third-bottom Luton, are hoping to get at least one point back in their appeal which could have a big impact on the relegation battle.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

“We’ve been dealing with this situation for a while,” Nuno said ahead of Saturday’s crunch visit to already-relegated Sheffield United.

“We have been expecting it to come sooner so we know exactly how many points we have. But we need it as fast as possible.

“Thirty (points) would be fantastic because this is what the players have achieved on the pitch.”

Asked whether the sporting integrity of the competition is being compromised, he said: “I totally agree, it is a mess, they have had time enough.

“It’s a mess, it’s very difficult not only for us but for all the league, especially the clubs that involved in points deduction.

“It’s very difficult to deal with this.”

MORE ON FOREST VS THE PREMIER LEAGUE FROM F365

👉 Webb admits Nottm Forest deserved penalty in Everton loss after controversial statement

👉 Forest lose meekly on the pitch and sh*t the bed off it with bizarre Luton conspiracy

Forest could be in the bottom three by the time they visit Bramall Lane on Saturday as Luton host Everton on Friday night.

Nuno is hoping for some positive injury news, with Willy Boly, Neco Williams, Taiwo Awoniyi and Murillo all in contention.

“Willy has recovered, he is OK,” Nuno added.

“Neco still to join the grip, him and T (Awoniyi), let’s wait tomorrow and assess them properly.

“T, he was out all week, he started today with the group, let’s see if he’s feeling positive, I think he can help us. Murillo, he’s OK.”

More: Nottingham Forest | Premier League | Nuno Espirito Santo