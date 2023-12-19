Nottingham Forest ‘on the verge’ of appointing ex-Spurs boss as staff ‘beg’ Marinakis not to sack Cooper

Nuno Espirito Santo is ‘on the verge’ of becoming the new Nottingham Forest head coach with Steve Cooper’s days at the City Ground numbered, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It was reported on Monday evening that Cooper was set to be replaced by former Tottenham boss Nuno and Romano has provided a huge update on Tuesday afternoon.

The Italian journalist says Nuno is ‘on the verge’ of being appointed Forest boss with ‘talks at an advanced stage’.

Romano added that the 49-year-old is ‘on his way to England’ to finalise a deal and that an ‘agreement is imminent’.

The Portuguese head coach is out of work after leaving Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad last month.

He has plenty of Premier League experience having led Wolves to the top flight in 2018.

Nuno’s fine work at Molineux saw him linked with Crystal Palace and Everton after he stepped down from his role but he ended up at Tottenham.

The former Wolves boss was doomed from day one in north London having been appointed as what seemed like Daniel Levy’s seventh choice for the role.

He lasted exactly four months in the job, being relieved of his duties in November 2021.

Nuno will replace Cooper at the City Ground in a decision that might not go down very well with the Forest fans.

The Welshman took the reigns in September 2021 with the Reds in a precarious position in the Championship but in the same season, led his side to success in the play-offs.

In the club’s first campaign in the top flight since 1998/99, Cooper led them to a 16th-place finish, picking up nine wins and 11 draws.

He appeared to be on the brink several times last season but Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis decided to keep the faith.

With the club sat 17th in the Premier League, five points above the drop zone, Marinakis’ appears to have lost patience and will replace Cooper with Nuno.

This is despite staff ‘begging’ Marinakis not to sack Cooper, as reported by Football Insider.

The report claims that ‘a number of senior Forest staff have approached Marnakis and pleaded with him to maintain the status quo with the popular Cooper remaining in the dugout’.

Unfortunately for Cooper and his staff, the 56-year-old ‘has made up his mind’ after failing to lure another ex-Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui, to the City Ground.

Forest have only won one of their previous 13 matches.

