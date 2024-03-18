Nottingham Forest drop into relegation zone as report reveals points deduction after financial ‘breach’

The Premier League is set to announce that Nottingham Forest have been deducted four points for breaching financial rules, according to a report.

Forest have been waiting to learn their fate for several months and have now been informed of the Premier League’s decision to deduct them four points.

Nottingham Forest deducted four points

This is according to the Guardian, who says the City Ground club are ‘likely to appeal’ the outcome, which will be announced on Monday.

As a result of the points deduction, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have fallen below Luton Town and into the relegation zone, leaving them one point from safety.

Forest spent big following their promotion back to the top flight in May 2022.

They splashed out around £250million on a silly 42 players, which did ultimately help them avoid relegation under Steve Cooper.

Last summer was very tame in comparison but they enjoyed a late flurry in the transfer window after selling Brennan Johnson to Tottenham for £47.5m.

They used the sale of Johnson in their defence to the Premier League, although this was not accepted.

The Guardian report states:

‘An announcement from the Premier League is expected on Monday and Forest are likely to appeal. ‘Forest admitted the breach but their defence was based around extenuating circumstances in relation to the sale of Brennan Johnson. The club received a £30m offer from Brentford early last summer but the forward was unwilling to move and Forest felt they could get more money for their star asset if they waited beyond the 30 June PSR deadline. Johnson was sold for £47.5m to Tottenham in September but an independent panel did not accept this defence. ‘With all money earned from selling Johnson, an academy product, going down as a profit, the club argued their approach was designed to make them more sustainable. ‘Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105m over a three-year period but Forest’s permitted losses were limited to £61m because they spent two years of that period in the Championship. This was another part of their defence, with the club claiming they were hamstrung after being promoted because investment in the squad is vital to challenge at a higher level against more established teams.’

