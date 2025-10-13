Postecoglou told how many games he’s got to save job at Nottm Forest as Dyche lurks

Ange Postecoglou “will be given at least a few more games” to turn things around at Nottingham Forest, according to reports, amid links to Sean Dyche.

The Reds sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in the September international break after taking four points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Nuno oversaw a brilliant 2024/25 campaign which saw Nottingham Forest finish seventh in the Premier League table and qualify for the Europa League.

The sacking was seen as harsh by many and Postecoglou has failed to hit the ground running at the City Ground with his side taking one point from his four Premier League matches.

Former Burnley and Everton boss Sean Dyche is reportedly now the ‘front-runner’ for the job if Postecoglou gets sacked with rumours Evangelos Marinakis is also considering former Liverpool and Everton manager Rafa Benitez.

And now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists the Chelsea game after the international break is “huge”, while Postecoglou is now likely to be given “at least a few more games to try and turn things around”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Yeah, he definitely needs to start winning games. He knows that himself more than anybody.

“Football management is a cut-throat business, you need results as a manager and the owners and fans demand immediate success, there isn’t much patience.

“He’s got a huge game against Chelsea after the international break. He could really do with a big performance and a victory would be huge for him in that respect.

“It does look like he is going to get a stay of execution in this current international break. Obviously there’s due to be talks between Postecoglou and Marinakis.

“It does seem that he will be given at least a few more games to try and turn things around at Forest.

“Postecoglou will be hoping this time on the training pitch will allow him to get his ideas across and Forest can soon turn that corner, starting with Chelsea in the first game after the international break.”

Former Australia defender Ryan McGowan has revealed he once sat next to Postecoglou on a long-haul flight and described it as the “worst 16 hours of my life”.

McGowan told the BBC‘s Sacked in the Morning podcast in 2023: “I’d been up to a bit of mischief with some of the senior boys beforehand, which I now seriously regret.

“I was at Hearts on my 100 quid a week and I used to put all my coffees on the senior boys’ rooms because they could obviously afford it.

“But I didn’t know they could pick the seats when we were flying from Sydney to Dubai.

“It was the worst 16 hours of my life.

“I got my ticket and it was 1A, business class up the front. I get on the flight, all set up and the next thing Ange comes and he’s sitting right next to me.”

On wanting to go to the toilet on the flight with the former Australia manager, he added: “I held it in the whole way. No way was I waking him up.

“Some of the boys were ordering wine. I was like, ‘just water, thank you’. When we got there, he just up and left.”

On Postecoglou’s coaching ability, McGowan continued: “He’s the best coach I’ve worked with. He is so distant and so scary, you are petrified of him – I still am. He’d have certain rules that were just non-negotiable.

“As an average player, I liked that. He just told you what to do and you tried to do it as best you could. He was very good at that.

“There are certain managers who are like, ‘go and express yourself’. I can’t express myself at all. Just tell me what to do and I’ll try to do it!”