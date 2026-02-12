Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche in 57-word statement as other sacked boss lined up

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a 0-0 draw against pretty much relegated Wolves left them just three points above the relegation zone.

Forest had 35 shots but couldn’t find a way past Jose Sa in goal for rock bottom Wolves, who won just their ninth point of the season to pile the pressure on Dyche.

Dyche, who won was only appointed in October, won 10 of his 25 games at the helm, though only two have arrived since the turn of the year in the Premier League.

In the early hours of the morning, the club announced that they had fired their third manager of the season.

‘Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach. ‘We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club, and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.’

Dyche had insisted after the draw with Wolves that “we can’t rely on others” after watching his side miss so many chances on Wednesday.

He said: “Very frustrated of course. Knock on the door but find a moment of clarity, it was one of them. They set their stall out early to come and defend and look for breaks. It is very frustrating to dominate a game like that, with so many chances and there were plenty of good chances but it’s finding that killer moment. The crowd get nervy, the team get nervy, there is a lot of pressure on these games.

“A lot of the performance is right but you have to score a goal obviously. That is the hardest thing for us as managers and coaches, for someone to find that defining moment. There were a few very strong chances.

“The start was good. We were opening them up. When teams are fully flowing, finding that last pass, making that run they all seem to come together quickly. When it is not quite there people start snatching shots and cross and the crowd get on top quickly. This is part and parcel of the Premier League.”

The Telegraph’s John Percy has listed three reasons why the axe has fallen at the City Ground; Marinakis decided to pull the plug based on recent results, fears over a disconnect with the players in the squad, and an alarm over a downward spiral in performances.

Just as Percy was announcing why the axe had fallen on Dyche, who had reportedly been forced into showdown talks with Marinakis straight after the full-time whistle, one major name was establishing himself as the frontrunner for the job.

According to The Athletic, Marinakis wants to install a new manager as a matter of urgency and had already been making moves behind the scenes to land on a replacement.

Former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has quickly been identified as a strong candidate to become their fourth manager of the season at the City Ground.

The 57-year-old Portuguese coach has been out of work since he was axed by Wolves in November, leaving the Old Gold rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after a failure to win any of their first 10 league games of the season.

But the Portuguese has lots of credit in the bank for saving Wolves from relegation a year prior, helping them enjoy a significant improvement after he arrived at Molineux in December 2024.

His is not the only name in the frame, with Ivan Juric’s agent offering the Croatian to Marinakis, as well as his compatriot, Igor Tudor, also under consideration.

But Pereira’s experience at saving Wolves last season could prove influential as Marinakis considers an appointment through to the end of the season.

Beyond that, Marinakis’ long-term target remains Fulham manager Marco Silva.