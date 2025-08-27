Nottingham Forest have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on Fulham boss Marco Silva amid Nuno Espírito Santo’s fall-out with the board.

Despite guiding them to European football last season, Nuno’s future at Forest is thought to be less than certain after a very public falling out with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The Greek businessman stormed onto the pitch at the City Ground last season and there were question marks as to whether Nuno would even be in charge for last weekend’s game against Crystal Palace.

Now, Football Insider claim the Nottinghamshire club want to line up Fulham boss Marco Silva as Nuno’s replacement.

Their sources say ‘Marinakis is a big admirer of Silva’ and the owner wants ‘a proven Premier League manager who would be able to make an instant impact with a squad that he is convinced is well equipped to challenge for a European place this season, while also competing in the Europa League.’

Silva has been at Craven Cottage since July 2021 and guided them back to the Premier League in 2022. In the summer of 2023, he turned down a £40m two-year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli to stay in the Premier League. Football Insider also suggest Silva rejected an approach from Spurs this summer.

Forest may be hoping to use Silva’s frustration over transfers as a way of luring him from the London club. Fulham have spent the smallest amount this summer, having invested around £400k on two arrivals.

The former Hull and Everton boss spoke publicly about his frustration with Fulham’s transfer dealings, saying it was “not normal” and that they could “have a big problem on our hands” if deals are not done before the window closes.

“We have to [buy players] to have a chance,” he told Sky Sports. “Right now, luckily the window is still open. If not we have a big problem on our hands.

“It is not normal at this stage of the season, we just signed one free agent player.

“We are light. It is not ideal. We are completely late. It is not enough time, but we put ourselves in this position and we need to find the solution.”

Nuno, meanwhile, is to meet with Marinakis this week as well as sporting director Edu, whom many believe the true friction is with.

The Portuguese boss did, however, say he would not resign under any circumstances, meaning that if Forest do want to bring Silva in, they will have to pay off the remaining three years of Nuno’s deal, which was only signed in the summer.

