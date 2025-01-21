Nottingham Forest has reportedly submitted a transfer offer for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa as they look to consolidate their strong league position.

Wissa, 28, is enjoying the season of his career so far netting 11 times in 19 Premier League games while also registering two assists as well as a goal in the EFL Cup.

Under Thomas Frank, the DR Congo international has formed a lethal partnership with Bryan Mbuemo and has managed to net against Manchester City in both home and away games this season which has only seen his stock rise.

According to Sky Sports News, Forest has made an official move to bring his talents to the City Ground in the January window, as they look to bolster their attacking line and help maintain their surprise run of form this season.

The report states: ‘Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

‘The 28-year-old is one of Forest’s top targets having been interested in him in the summer.

‘Brentford are not keen to sell Wissa and the bid is thought to be much lower than their valuation of the player.’

The Athletic have since revealed it was a £22million bid which is considered to be far below their valuation. Although, it would be a considerable profit given he was signed from Lorient in 2021 for £8.5million.

Arsenal also interested in Wissa

While Forest is hoping to maintain their top-four charge by adding the goals of Wissa to Chris Wood and co, Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move given their striking issues.

Gabriel Jesus being ruled out for the rest of the season may force them into the transfer market as only Kai Havertz is capable of being the central striker.

One report stated that Arsenal’s interest would be rivalled by Forest – which is exactly what has happened.

In terms of Forest, a move for Wissa would be done to replace Taiwo Awoniyi who has been linked with a move away after starting just two games this season.

Wood’s 14 goals in 22 games have kept him out of the team but a move for Wissa would demonstrate Forest’s plan to add depth and variety in attack.

With Wissa more suited to playing counter-attacking football which we’ve seen at Brentford, his profile would suit Nuno Espirito Santo’s current style.

