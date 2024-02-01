Nottingham Forest ‘trying again’ for striker who ‘wants’ move after €16m bid is ‘rejected’

Nuno Espirito Santo sits on the bench before a match.

Nottingham Forest’s opening offer to sign Ajax striker Chuba Akpom has been rejected, with the Premier League side expected to bid again, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer expert reported on deadline day that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are looking to sign Akpom from the Eredivisie giants.

The English striker joined Ajax from Middlesbrough last summer after netting 28 goals in the Championship in 2022/23.

He has not found it as easy in the Netherlands, however, failing to score or assist in any of his first eight appearances for Ajax.

Nottingham Forest have been busy this week and are looking to sign Akpom and Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels before Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

As we covered, Romano previously reported that Forest were ‘trying to explore’ a move for Akpom.

And he has provided a few updates since.

READ MORE: January transfer Deadline Day 2024 LIVE: All the done deals and latest rumours…

It has been confirmed that Forest made an attempt to sign Akpom on loan until the end of the season, with a €16million buy option included, which would become an obligation if Nuno’s side stay in the Premier League.

Ajax ‘rejected’ that offer, though, and came back with a ‘counter-proposal’ that was deemed ‘unacceptable’ by the English club.

Romano confirmed that Akpom ‘wants the move’ with talks ‘not advancing’.

Despite Ajax’s rejection and counter-offer, Forest are now ‘trying again’, it is added.

Akpom came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and was loaned out six times while on the Gunners’ books.

One of his loan spells was for Forest, playing in the Championship between March 2015 and the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

He only has four appearances in the Premier League and played seven times for Forest, failing to score or assist.

READ NEXT: The 20 biggest transfers in the world in the 2024 January transfer window