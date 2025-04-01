Nottingham Forest vs Man United prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Wembley-bound Nottingham Forest return to Premier League duty on Tuesday night as they welcome Manchester United to the City Ground.

Forest reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 1991 by beating Brighton & Hove Albion in a penalty shootout on Saturday, also booking their first trip to Wembley since the 2022 Championship play-off final.

In a reversal of years gone by, strugglers Man United are clear underdogs as they visit a Forest side expected to secure Champions League football.

They’ll be relying on vibes, momentum and a raucous Bridgford Stand to drag their tired legs through 90 minutes against United, having played 120-plus minutes on the back of an international break.

United were on broken legs before the break, never mind tired ones, but should be much fresher ahead of their midweek jaunt down the River Trent.

The Red Devils made light work of Championship-bound Leicester City last time out, days after thrashing 10-man Real Sociedad, so in the words of the Stretford Paddock, ‘Ruben Amorim has turned this football club around!’

The opportunity to win three games on the spin for the second time this season isn’t to be sniffed at, and we think the visitors may be able to exploit the circumstances.





Nottingham Forest vs Man United prediction:

Forest were mocked for their previously fruitless spending spree upon promotion, yet this famous old club is on the verge of a romantic return to European football.

Unbeaten in 10 at the City Ground and in good form before the international break, it’s brave to suggest Forest could lose to a struggling Manchester United side on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, United have gone to Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal this season and come away with a positive result, and we think they can do the same here.

Forest played 120+ minutes of an emotionally charged FA Cup clash on the weekend, which is bound to have taken a toll physically. It would also be typical for a team to suffer a hangover on the back of such an achievement.

In addition to backing United, we think there will be goals. Tired legs are a factor, as is United’s leaky defence. Both teams to score feels nailed on and the game should open up late on.

Nottingham Forest team news

Chris Wood missed Saturday’s penalty shootout win against Brighton, which saw Morgan Gibbs-White suffer a heavy collision with the goalpost.

Both will be assessed ahead of Tuesday night, with the former expected to miss out and the latter on course to play some part.

Nuno may also have to consider the fact that a handful of international players had already played two games before the 120 minutes at the AMEX Stadium.

Despite that, it looks as if he has a fully fit squad. Mats Sels was a standout performer yet again, so he’ll continue in goal with Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Neco Williams in front of him.

Taiwo Awoniyi is the obvious choice to fill Chris Wood’s spot in attack, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga behind him.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

Sels – Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, N Williams – Dominguez, Anderson – Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi – Awoniyi

Man United team news

United aren’t out of the woods just yet, but they did welcome Altay Bayindir, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Tom Heaton back to training.

Patrick Dorgu will also return, having served a domestic suspension, so he’ll slot in on the left with Diogo Dalot on the right.

However, Ayden Heaven, Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez are still unavailable.

Bruno Fernandes will continue his starring role in the United midfield and will no doubt need to be the catalyst for a good performance once again.

Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee will retain their supporting roles, with Rasmus Hojlund, who finally scored against Leicester, starting up front.

Man United expected line-up

Onana – De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro – Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu – Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest vs Man United: How to watch and listen

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. There’s also live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Nottingham Forest vs Man United stats:

– Forest are chasing their third consecutive home win against Man United and a first league double since 1992 when Brian Clough was in charge.

– Forest are unbeaten in 10 home matches across all competitions, winning seven of those.

– Forest have failed to win there eight times this season, and have failed to win 34 of 55 Premier League home matches since promotion.

– Man Utd are chasing three consecutive wins across all competitions for the second time this season.

– But, the Red Devils have yet to win back-to-back Premier League fixtures.

– Man Utd have avoided defeat in seven of 10 and four of their last five away matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo (Forest) quotes

On Man Utd threat:

“You can see the quality of the players and quality of the squad. They have quality all over the pitch. They have good options and solutions.”

On recovery from Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final:

“It’s very difficult on the players but we see them and they are recovering well. They are always being positive so we are confident we can perform again against a good team. In this short turnaround, it is all about recovering. We’re going to be OK.”

On league position:

“We are delighted. We are delighted that we’re going to play more matches and to have chances to perform, to improve and to grow as a club and a squad.”

On Callum Hudson-Odoi’s form:

“He’s improving. He has had some outstanding performances this season and is getting better and better. You have to have pleasure and enjoy who you work with and Callum is a happy boy playing and working with his team-mates.”

Ruben Amorim (Man United) quotes

On Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo:

“First of all, I am not surprised [by Forest’s strong season]. Because I know the work he did in Portugal, in Spain, I know he did really well here with Wolves. He went to Tottenham, started really well and things happen.

“I know he is a top manager, and you feel it in the team – the environment they have, when you see his team play, you can see the energy. They are so happy, they have mobility. I am not surprised.”

On busy schedule:

“I think it is also really exciting because they are really tough matches, but we already have that kind of schedule in recent weeks with less players.

“So it is really important for us to have all the players to fight and rotate during the matches. Different characteristics give us different opportunities to win matches.

“I know we have at least three matches in Premier League now that are really tough but the team are ready to face those games and the Europa League is also a key focus for us at this stage.”

On targets this season:

“You can say I am really confident. I feel the players are more confident, the energy is different. But I also know that can change with results.

“We are focused on maintaining the energy and we are working on some things we can improve a lot. Even winning the games, we can acknowledge that we have a lot to improve. But we are in a different moment, more confident and we are ready for the final two months of the season.

“I don’t know which place we are going to finish but we are looking up and we want to win games.”

On Rashford form with Aston Villa:

“We have a lot of games to play and I am focused on my team and my players and Rashford is not my player at the moment.

“But every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so we are happy with that.”

Nottingham Forest vs Man United referee stats:

Jarred Gillett is the man in the middle for Forest’s clash with Man Utd as he takes charge of his 11th Premier League contest this season.

Gillett, who is thought to be a Liverpool fan, has been in charge of VAR for a number of Arsenal fixtures this season.

That’s a little unusual given the PGMOL policy of keeping referees with a conflicting interest away from certain teams or fixtures, though it’s fair to say Gillett is one of the better top-flight referees.

He’s dished out just 44 yellow cards and refrained from using his red card in the Premier League this campaign, which is no surprise given that he’s seen as an excellent communicator.

The Australian native took charge of Man United’s 1-1 draw with Man City in the Community Shield in August while recently watching over Forest’s 4-3 defeat at Newcastle, a game in which he awarded his third penalty kick of the season.