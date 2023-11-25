A double from Joao Pedro helped Brighton & Hove Albion end a run of six Premier League games without a win with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Elanga gave Forest the lead after just three minutes at the City Ground, before Evan Ferguson equalised in the 26th minute.

Pedro, who replaced the injured Ansu Fati after 21 minutes, gave the visitors the lead with a strike deep into first half stoppage time, before bagging his second from the penalty spot on 58 minutes.

Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk was sent off on 73 minutes for receiving a second yellow card, with Morgan Gibbs-White converting the resulting spot-kick, but Brighton held on for a big win.

Full report to follow