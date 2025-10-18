According to reports, Nottingham Forest are ‘considering’ a surprise ‘re-appointment’ of a former manager to replace head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Former Celtic and Spurs head coach Postecoglou was recently appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottm Forest, but he is already under immense pressure.

This was a puzzling appointment as Postecoglou adopts a completely different style of play and he is without a win in his seven games in charge across all competitions.

Therefore, Postecoglou has quickly become the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and Forest are already linked with several potential replacements.

Ahead of Saturday’s match against Chelsea, BBC reporter Sami Mokbel claimed Forest have three ‘options’ in mind to replace Postecoglou, though Fulham boss Marco Silva is their ‘preferred’ target.

Sean Dyche is also on their radar, while Mokbel has also revealed that the ‘prospect of re-appointing Steve Cooper has been considered’.

Mokbel explained:

‘It is understood the process of identifying replacements in the event of Ange Postecoglou’s sacking are under way, and developed during the international break. ‘On Forest’s radar is Fulham head coach Marco Silva, with sources indicating that the Portuguese is the preferred option of a number of internal figures at the City Ground.’

Postecoglou made interesting team selections for the Chelsea game as he started Taiwo Awonyi, Douglas Luiz and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He has commented on the potential benefits of this international break as he is hoping that “some of the noise dies down a little bit”.

“Not so much a rest, but a chance to reflect on the first period. We had a good couple of weeks training,” Postecoglou said pre-match.

“Players who will start today like Murillo, Douglas Luiz and Zinchenko, we did really good work with them. We hadn’t had the time to do a lot of training since we started so those two weeks have been invaluable for that.”

On the return of Murillo, Luiz and Zinchenko, he said: “They have proven Premier League experience. Murillo has hardly played for us, but when Dougie and Zinchenko have played they have made a difference to us so I’m sure they will contribute today.”

When asked what he thinks fans can expect to see, Postecoglou responded: “Whatever I say is irrelevant. No one wants to win more than me.

“I’m certainly not happy we haven’t won so far but it hasn’t been for the want of trying and we have been in games we should have won.

“Hopefully that win comes today and some of the noise dies down a little bit, I don’t think it will totally go but we will certainly kick out a few weeds and hopefully see a few more flowers.”