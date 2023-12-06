Nottm Forest: Cooper ‘tells friends’ he ‘expects sack’ imminently amid Crystal Palace, West Ham links

According to reports, Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has admitted that he ‘expects to be sacked soon’ by the Premier League outfit.

Cooper has been lauded for the job he’s done with Nottm Forest since taking over in 2021.

Taking over in September 2021 with Forest battling Championship relegation, Cooper oversaw a rapid turnaround as they rocketed up the table and earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final.

The 43-year-old’s job was under threat last season as Nottm Forest struggled near the bottom of the Premier League after they made 30 signings throughout their promotion campaign as they attempted to bridge the gap between the Championship and top flight.

Nottm Forest were among the favourites for relegation for much of last season but they grew into the campaign and eventually secured their Premier League status with a game to spare.

It was hoped that the Premier League outfit would kick on this season after they did some positive business in the summer, but he is under increasing pressure at the moment as Forest have won just one of their past ten games.

Football Insider are now reporting that ‘Cooper expects to be sacked soon by Nottingham Forest following the club’s recent slump’. The report explains.

‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the 43-year-old has told friends he is “aware of the whispers” about his position. ‘It is believed that this time there is a growing sense that the end of his time at the City Ground is near. ‘Sources say the ex-Swansea boss has let it be known to his inner circle that he doesn’t expect to be manager at Forest for much longer.’

FEATURE: In-form Arsenal man and Chelsea trio among 29 Premier League players one booking away from a ban

A recent report from talkSPORT claimed Cooper could be in line to join Crystal Palace or West Ham United if he does leave Nottm Forest.

‘Cooper is under fresh pressure at the City Ground after a run of one win in nine Premier League games. ‘Palace owner Steve Parish is a long-term admirer of Cooper and would actively consider replacing Roy Hodgson with the Welshman if he did become available. ‘Hodgson is only contracted to Palace until the end of the season. Cooper is also seen as a contender to replace David Moyes at West Ham when his deal expires in the summer.’

FEATURE: Arsenal third, Everton fifth, Manchester United 12th in only Premier League table that matters