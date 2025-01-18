According to reports, former Arsenal sporting director Edu has ‘personally recommended’ a Gunners star to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Edu was lauded for the job he did at Arsenal as he’s regarded as one of the best sporting directors in the world.

So it was a surprise when it was announced in November that Edu was leaving the Premier League giants to lead the multi-club network led by Nottingham Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Edu’s move to work with Forest raised eyebrows, but their unexpected emergence as a contender for the Premier League title is justifying this move.

A report from Football Transfers claims Edu is looking at Arsenal to boost Forest as he wants to sign 21-year-old Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand.

The midfielder had a spell at Feyenoord but joined Arsenal in 2020. He’s made six senior appearances for the Gunners and has impressed for Dutch outfit FC Den Bosch this season.

Nottm Forest are said to be ‘interested’ in the Dutchman after Edu’s ‘personal recommendation’.

‘FootballTransfers has been informed that Nuno Espirito Santo’s surprise Premier League title challengers are eager to move for the Netherlands U17 international, who has yet to feature for Arsenal’s first team. ‘The 21-year-old Dutchman’s contract with the Gunners is set to expire in the summer, and while the Emirates side want to extend his deal, Forest’s interest could sway the player toward a move. ‘This is particularly the case given that Arsenal’s midfield is looking overloaded, with Martin Zubimendi close to securing a summer transfer from Real Sociedad. ‘Forest are actively seeking to strengthen their midfield over the next two transfer windows, and Oulad M’Hand is one of their key targets.’

Arsenal are yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Edu, but a recent report from The Guardian revealed former midfielder Tomas Rosicky is the ‘leading contender’.